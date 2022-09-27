Keith Olbermann recalls dating Sinema, says he’s tired of her ‘act’ as it grew more ‘nightmarish’ as senator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann elaborated Tuesday on his declaration from the previous day that he had dated Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

After insisting on Twitter Monday that he and the Democratic senator had dated previously, Olbermann provided more details about their relationship, from the beginning of her political career to their eventual falling out after her Senate career, on his "Countdown" podcast.

"I believe I was the first broadcaster to put Kyrsten Sinema on national television when she was in local politics in Arizona and from there grew a friendship that lasted nearly eight years. We even dated briefly, not while she was a guest on my shows, but long enough that twice I took her to the Broadway show ‘The Book of Mormon’ and as a real-life ex-Mormon, she was delighted to go backstage and meet the cast and compliment one of the producers on the exact tune of the recreation of Mormon Sunday school stories," Olbermann said.

He added, "I am going to say something now and I do not expect it will be widely believed. There is no personal animus here. She and I did not stop dating because of some discord. We continued to go to events together as late as a year after the last date. Kyrsten Sinema and I texted for six years after our last date. Half of the texts were about politics, about who was going to stop Trump, half were her trying to set me up with women she dated or her asking if my latest girlfriend was hot."

Olbermann also suggested that his relationship with Sinema even led to his ongoing issues with MSNBC which culminated into him leaving the network in 2011.

"We were close enough that in 2010 it had been Kyrsten Sinema who asked me to make late donations in literally the closing days of the campaigns of Gabby Giffords and Raúl Grijalva and Jack Conway after my coverage of them for MSNBC had ended because each of them had been swamped with death threats and they had to spend double their planned budgets on security. And those donations led to MSNBC’s unsuccessful attempts to suspend me even though my contract gave me the right to make the donations. Ultimately, it led to my decision to leave MSNBC in January 2011," Olbermann said.

Sinema’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment after Olbermann’s initial claim on Monday.

Despite previously insisting he "would not violate my own vow of privacy about private lives, mine or hers," Olbermann claimed that he now felt it was necessary to disclose their relationship "as her performance in the Senate, her performance as a Democrat, her performance as an American has gotten more and more nightmarish."

"I had felt that more and more information needed to be revealed, and I have done so now even if meant some tweaking on social media as a result. And there are other things to say about my friendship and my relationship with Kyrsten Sinema. Try as I might, and I have tried for months, and I have tried for years, I have not convinced myself that it is right to say any of it. I just know that the Kyrsten Sinema act, life as the most liberal of liberals, a self-proclaimed Prada-socialist trip from the Green Party to the blue dog Democrats is only that. An act. It is two or three years now that I’ve grown tired of the act," Olbermann said.

Similar to his tweet, Olberman closed this segment by calling on Sinema to resign so her position can be filled by a "real Democrat."

"She should resign as the senior senator of Arizona and take over as the host of ‘Meet the Press,’" he concluded.