Kash Patel: Milley's actions 'egregious' and a 'violation of the Constitution'

Former chief of staff to the acting Defense Secretary Kash Patel called an independent commission to investigate Gen. Mark Milley an "outstanding idea" Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin," and called the embattled chairman’s actions "egregious conduct that violates the Constitution."

Host Mark Levin believes when Milley allegedly spoke on the phone with Nancy Pelosi about protecting the nuclear codes from then-President Donald Trump, he was "violating the Constitution."

"First of all, Trump didn’t call for any attack," Levin said. "Number two, who the hell is this head of the joint chiefs now politically working with the head of the opposition party…I think we need a commission to investigate exactly what took place here."

Patel said that the president of the United States and the secretary of defense are the "only two human beings on planet earth who are mandated with the rights to execute the nuclear command authority" and that "the Chairman is not."

Milley’s actions, though, represent a "pattern of behavior from a chairman who ways whatever he needs to say to save his job," Patel said, noting that Milley’s priorities for the Department of Defense were out of whack.

"When the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff makes the number one national security priority white supremacy in the Department of Defense, you know what happens?" he asked. "You have an evacuation in Afghanistan that leaves 13 American soldiers dead."

Patel said the conditions-based withdrawal plan being executed under President Trump was "successful."

"We showed the American people how to do it," Patel said. "Chairman Milley is trying to use the media to show that the mission serves his needs, and that is the main reason he needs to go and be court marshaled under the [Uniform Code of Military Justice]."