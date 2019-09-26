Karl Rove: Nancy Pelosi was forced to pursue impeachment inquiry

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove said on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is caving to pressure from her caucus to pursue an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi has sort of lost control of her caucus and she was forced to do this,” Rove told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

The comments came after Pelosi announced the beginning of a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday after reports surfaced that Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son for alleged corruption soon after putting a hold on $400 million worth of military aid to the Eastern European country.

On Wednesday, the White House released a memorandum of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky. On Thursday, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified on Capitol Hill about the handling of a complaint by an intelligence community whistleblower related to the call.

"The Democrats are rushing and when you rush, you don’t look like you’re being reasonable and responsible," Rove said, adding that Pelosi passed judgment and described the transcript to the president's phone call before she even read it.

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said Tuesday. "Therefore, today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella."

“She’s a practical person, which means she knows this is going to hurt her," Rove said. "But on the other hand, being a practical person she knows that she’s got to, having said this, seen this set of steam build up inside of her caucus, she’s going to have to pursue it."