Karine Jean-Pierre accused of 'Freudian slip' for calling Biden 'President Obama'

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre accidentally referred to President Biden as "President Obama," sparking an uproar of mockery on Twitter.

Biden served as the vice president during former President Obama’s eight years in office, but Obama’s legacy remains on the minds of many Americans.

"So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that—Pardon me, President Biden!" Jean-Pierre said as reporters shouted surprise. "Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, we're going back not forwards. We've gotta go forwards."

Many commentators on Twitter offered their share of humor and hot takes about the press secretary’s verbal gaffe.

"Who's in charge?" The Media Research Center’s official Twitter account asked. "Karine Jean-Pierre kicks off the press briefing by referring to Biden as ‘President Obama.’"

Commentator Lavern Spicer quipped that Biden’s propensity for verbal gaffes has rubbed off on his spokeswoman, "Joe Biden is contagious."

Psychiatrist Benjamin Janaway tweeted a video of the press secretary’s slipup, followed by a clip of Obama joking he would be "fine" with having a third presidential term where he rules through a puppet president. Janaway wrote, "freudian slips do not reveal objective truth, but personal wishes."

"OMFG….what a slip of the tongue!!," Conservative influencer Juanita Broaddrick wrote in reaction to the same video.

Former Republican House candidate Josh Barnett tweeted the video and wrote, "This is Obama 3rd term."

Multiple commentators wrote that Jean-Pierre had accidentally revealed a secret.

"She said the quiet part out loud ... lol," conservative Twitter personality Andrea Katherine wrote.

Talk show host Lidia Kuranaj wrote a similar observation, "She finally said the quiet part out loud."

"Freudian or letting slip the last person she took talking points from," constitutionalist commentator Marcel J. van Rossum wrote.

Conservative commentator Dean Shoreyko wrote that her statement was the "First time she’s been honest."