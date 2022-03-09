GOP Rep. Spartz sends message to Kamala Harris: 'We need actions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, called for more action to help Ukrainian refugees, as VP Kamala Harris heads to Poland to assess the situation. The Ukraine-born lawmaker joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the refugee crisis cannot be Poland's "problem alone" as it opens its borders to over 1.2 million Ukrainians amid the war with Russia.

UKRAINIAN REFUGEES FLEEING RUSSIAN INVASION REACHES 2 MILLION, UN SAYS

VICTORIA SPARTZ: We need actions. People have been dying. People in this cold weather, staying for days, left houses with nothing. It's going to be much worse before it gets better because a lot of people that are going to be leaving now will come from the areas where they're bombed. They're going to have health issues. They have no clothes, no money. I mean, it is going to be bad and Poland is doing whatever they can, but it cannot be just Polish problem alone.

