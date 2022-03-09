Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

GOP Rep. Spartz sends message to Kamala Harris: 'We need actions'

VP heads to Warsaw as Ukrainian refugees flee over borders

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. Spartz warns Ukraine refugee crisis cannot be Poland's 'problem alone' Video

Rep. Spartz warns Ukraine refugee crisis cannot be Poland's 'problem alone'

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, joined 'Fox & Friends' urging the U.S. and other nations to step up with concrete 'action' to help Ukrainian refugees amid the war with Russia.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind, called for more action to help Ukrainian refugees, as VP Kamala Harris heads to Poland to assess the situation. The Ukraine-born lawmaker joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the refugee crisis cannot be Poland's "problem alone" as it opens its borders to over 1.2 million Ukrainians amid the war with Russia

UKRAINIAN REFUGEES FLEEING RUSSIAN INVASION REACHES 2 MILLION, UN SAYS

VICTORIA SPARTZ: We need actions. People have been dying. People in this cold weather, staying for days, left houses with nothing. It's going to be much worse before it gets better because a lot of people that are going to be leaving now will come from the areas where they're bombed. They're going to have health issues. They have no clothes, no money. I mean, it is going to be bad and Poland is doing whatever they can, but it cannot be just Polish problem alone.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Ukrainian congresswoman warns Russia-Ukraine war will yield a 'catastrophe' as 2 million refugees flee Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.