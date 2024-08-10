Kamala Harris beating Trump in ‘vibes,' says CNN host Fareed Zakaria

CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria wrote in an op-ed published Saturday that Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are winning by leading a highly emotion-based, "vibes"-heavy campaign.

"Voters choose from the gut and then rationalize their choice, consciously or not," Zakaria wrote. "Kamala Harris’s campaign seems premised on this latter, intuition-based approach."

Harris has ramped up her campaign efforts in the weeks after President Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Her campaign is giving Trump a serious challenge in swing states, according to recent polling.

"Harris has run a remarkably focused and disciplined campaign, one that seems deliberately light on substance and high on feelings," Zakaria wrote.

"Harris has not yet given extensive interviews or done news conferences which would force her to detail her positions on specific issues. Instead, she has introduced herself to the American people in entirely human terms, presenting herself as a dynamic, warm, funny and optimistic person," he continued. "It’s heavy on vibes, and, so far, it seems to be working."

Zakaria also analyzed the importance of Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whom he said would have been the "practical choice."

"Instead, she chose the governor of a bluer state — but one who projects an image that has resonated throughout the country: a folksy, affable, kindhearted man," he wrote. "The Tim Walz pick reminds us that, sometimes, EQ is as important as IQ."

The columnist argued that former President Trump and the Republican Party have long been "masters of the politics of emotion," but Harris' campaign, which is centered on evoking "joy," is winning the public relations battle.

"So far, the Harris approach has allowed her to right the sinking Democratic ship," Zakaria wrote.

"To prevail, Harris will have to start filling in the substance of her campaign," he added. "The Democrats’ biggest strength is the issue of abortion, and the vice president has been eloquent and effective on it. Their biggest weakness is immigration, which galvanizes Republicans and even some independents."

