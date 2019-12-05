Judge Jeanine: Pelosi rushing impeachment because Democrats are losing public support

Judge Jeanine Pirro said Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appears to be hurrying the impeachment process along because public interest in the case is waning.

"They are losing their impetus now. The American public is starting to get tired of this..." she said. "So, now Nancy Pelosi is like: 'Let's get this done'."

Pirro added that if Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., wanted to execute a more thorough process, they would have called "material witnesses" instead of those without first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing by Trump.

"The proof is in the fact that they had this rush to judgment," she said.

"Why are they rushing?" she asked. "Why are they not waiting for the material witnesses -- that might be able to bring on to give more insight, more facts."

Pirro, the host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Fox News Channel, said that the evidence against Trump thus far has been scant and that no witness has proven any "quid pro quo" with Ukraine.

Most of the witnesses, she said, appear to simply be "a bunch of people who hate Donald Trump."

"The people who would have some information about this -- like [former National Security Adviser] John Bolton, like [Acting White House Chief of Staff] Mick Mulvaney -- they don't even want to wait for them."

Pirro added she hoped that the presumptive Senate trial will feature testimony from Joe and Hunter Biden, Schiff, Pelosi and former DNC staffer Alexandra Chalupa.

"There is no evidence," she added. "You have a bunch of Trump-hating people, [like] this female professor who's going after Barron Trump."

In closing, she cited a line from "Federalist No. 69," written by Alexander Hamilton, which said impeachment is intended to be a "release valve" to prevent "the crisis of a national revolution."

Pirro said the case the Democrats are making reflects nothing of the sort.