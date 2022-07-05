Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Judge Jeanine: Joe Biden is the only person destroying the country

Judge Jeanine slams Biden's lack of care on the border crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The only person destroying this country is Joe Biden: Judge Jeanine Video

The only person destroying this country is Joe Biden: Judge Jeanine

‘The Five’ discuss the ongoing border crisis as Texas counties declare an ‘invasion.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses how President Biden is the "only person" destroying the country and is willingly letting millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S. as Texas counties label the border crisis an "invasion" on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The only person who's destroying this country is Joe Biden. Joe Biden has made a decision that he wants 2 million, 4 million, 6 million illegal immigrants to enter this country. And the problem is, if you remember, three years ago, if we said there was a surge at the border, we were racist. Well, now it is a damn invasion, all right? And it's an invasion that the United Nations, of all people, says it's the deadliest trip on Earth, all right? The problem is not just what's happening to them on the way here. The problem is what is going on once they get here, the people who are coming here and, you know, are I'm not going to say they're good, bad or indifferent. I don't know who the hell they are. I want to know what their record is. I want to know who's a drug dealer. I want to know who's a pedophile. I want to know who's a drunk, who wants to kill his wife. I want to know all this stuff. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:

Pirro: The United States isn’t running the border, the cartels are Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.