Joy Reid compares Supreme Court’s Samuel Alito to extremist ‘mullahs’ for abortion drug ruling dissent

MSNBC host Joy Reid slammed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday night for his dissent in the court’s decision to allow the FDA to keep abortion drug mifepristone accessible to Americans.

During the Friday episode of her MSNBC show, "The ReidOut," Reid claimed that Alito was playing "mullah" in his dissent on Friday, likening him to an Islamic religious zealot.

The attack is unsurprising for Reid who often refers to pro-life political figures as religious extremists oppressing women’s rights to abortion.

Fox News Digital reported that "After delaying its decision earlier this week, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that full access to the abortion pill mifepristone can continue as a lawsuit works its way through the lower federal courts."

The move was seen as a victory of the Biden administration and the pro-choice side who have been fighting to make the pill more available, especially since the end of Roe v. Wade with the Court’s decision in Dobbs last year.

Two justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented in the decision, though Reid chose to pick apart the former’s dissent during her broadcast Friday.

While discussing the ruling MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin and another panelist, Reid read an excerpt from Alito’s opinion and trashed it.

She said, "Lemme just skip to this part: ‘Here the government has not dispelled legitimate doubts that it would even obey an unfavorable order in these cases, much less that it would choose to take enforcement actions to which it has strong objections."

Addressing Rubin, she provided her interpretation of that excerpt. She said, "Lisa, this reads to me like him admitting, ‘We don’t have an army, we don’t have the ability to enforce our decisions, and we’re not sure the government would even obey.’"

She chuckled, adding, "That’s a pretty glaring admission of weakness and a pretty churlish thing to write down in your dissent. This guy seems to be all in his feelings that the American people oppose his attempts to play mullah instead of Supreme Court justice and ban abortion."

Rubin affirmed Reid’s take, saying, "There’s no indication on this record, as you noted, that the FDA wouldn’t follow a validly issued court order, and for him to insinuate that this administration and this independent FDA wouldn’t follow the law is, to use your words, absurdly churlish and not becoming of a justice of the Supreme Court."