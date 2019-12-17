Joy Behar knocks Obama for 'sweeping' claim that women are better leaders

Joy Behar, the liberal daytime star of "The View," knocked President Obama's recent remarks about women being better leaders than men, calling that a "sweeping" claim.

At an event in Singapore on Monday, Obama told an audience that women would make the world a much better place if they dominated the ranks of political leadership.

"Now, women, I just want you to know: you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]," he said, as the BBC reported.

"I'm absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes."

Well, Behar took exception to Obama's comments.

JOY BEHAR: TRUMP'S 'TACTICS' WORKING SINCE POLLS SHOW LESS SUPPORT FOR IMPEACHMENT

"It's sort of a sweeping statement," Behar reacted. "I mean, what's her name... Margaret Thatcher was not very good for poor people and the working class when she was in office," she said, referring to the late British prime minister.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Behar then pointed to Finland, a nation with a government led by women, and urged everyone to "watch them as an experiment" either to prove or to disprove Obama's claim.

She later paid tribute to former President Bill Clinton, calling him "very empathic," noting his "empathy towards poor people and people who were in difficulty."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.