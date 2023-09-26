Joy Behar insists country could 'survive' if Biden dies in office, but says US won't survive a Trump win

"The View" co-host Joy Behar argued on Tuesday that it would still be okay for the country if President Biden dies while serving a second term but insisted that the country wouldn't survive if Donald Trump were re-elected.

While discussing "media chatter" about the president's age and an Axios report that said Biden's team was taking steps to make sure the president doesn't fall again, Behar said the country wouldn't survive another Trump presidency.

"The question is this, let's say, God forbid, Joe Biden dies in office. Isn't that still okay for the country? The country will survive it. But if Trump wins, the country will not survive it," she said, as the audience applauded. "That's a fact."

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines seemed to push back as Griffin said she didn't see the world in "such black and white terms."

Griffin added that she hoped Trump won't end up being the nominee and argued that they needed to be realistic about the possibility of the former president defeating Biden in a potential 2024 rematch.

"Trump's not going to beat Biden," Behar predicted, as another host said, "he could."

Griffin said they didn't want a repeat of what happened in 2016.

"He already beat him in 2020 and he beat him by a lot," Behar said, waving her hand. "He'll beat him again."

Haines said earlier in the daytime talk show segment that the presidency was the "single most stressful job" that anyone could hold, arguing that it was not about "ageism."

"We keep couching it in front of Donald Trump and President Biden and there’s a fair and critical argument to be had here about age when you’re looking at this. It’s not about ageism. Not all people of a certain age are built the same way and very soon – there was an article yesterday – we’ll be living to be possibly 120 years old, so age is arbitrary right now. But it is fair because there are people handing over leadership positions when they feel they’ve hit that point. We talk all the time about how much this office ages presidents. Look at President Obama, and then President Obama, and he was a young man, look at every president," Haines said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg chimed in and said Biden was "still doing the job," despite Haines' points.

Haines also said that while she liked Biden, she still feels that she needs to bring up the argument.

"Donald Trump has way more than age against him like, literally I would take someone 98 next to Donald Trump. I will take anything," she said. "The age conversation needs to be had."

