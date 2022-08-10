Expand / Collapse search
Jonathan Turley: The more we learn about the Trump raid, the more confusing it gets

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley discusses the latest on the Trump raid and how it fueled fears of politicized justice on ‘Hannity.’

Jonathan Turley discussed how former President Trump is on record with sources to have cooperated with the government prior to the raid on his Mar-A-Lago home on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THE FBI AND THE DOJ HAVE SADLY EARNED THE COUNTRY'S DISTRUST

JONATHAN TURLEY: The more we learn, the more confusing this gets. What did they possibly tell Reinhardt? Did they relay this history to the magistrate? That, according to these sources, that the president had cooperated. I mean, the idea that he was subject to a subpoena, complied with a subpoena, didn't challenge it, voluntarily showed the storage room to the agents, followed their advice, secured it to meet their demands. All of that is hardly a basis for saying now we need to send in 40 FBI agents on a nighttime raid. I mean, if the subpoena worked the first time, then presumably a second subpoena would work the second time if there were remaining documents that were not gathered up in the first collection. What we have to find out is the details. 

