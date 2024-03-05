Johns Hopkins DEI officer resigns months after 'privilege list' controversy

Dr. Sherita Golden will resign as vice president and chief diversity officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine, the institution announced on Tuesday.

Johns Hopkins University of Medicine shared the official announcement by Dean Theodore DeWeese and Executive Vice President Kevin Sowers with Fox News Digital.

"We are writing to share the news that after a great deal of reflection, Dr. Sherita Golden has decided to step down from her role as vice president and chief diversity officer for Johns Hopkins Medicine. She has been a valuable member of the Johns Hopkins Medicine leadership team, and, like many of you, we wanted her to stay in her role, but we respect her decision," the message read.

The announcement also revealed that Golden would remain at the facility as the Hugh P. McCormick Family Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism.

"As Dr. Golden transitions to her diabetes research as a faculty member, we remain unwavering in our commitment to the principles and values of diversity, inclusion and health equity. We will continue to address health disparities and increase retention and recruitment of diverse talent, all in service of the richly diverse communities we serve," it continued.

The announcement also stated, "Indeed, the diversity of our institution is, and will always be, among our greatest strengths, and directly supports our continued leadership in medicine. This work takes courage, and we are profoundly grateful to Dr. Golden for her grace under pressure, her poise in the face of adversity, and her dedication to the mission and work of ODIHE."

Johns Hopkins Medicine is developing a search committee to conduct a "national search" for a new chief diversity officer. In the meantime, Inez Stewart, chief human resources officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine, will serve as the interim head.

Golden previously stirred controversy after the popular conservative X account @EndWokeness posted an unearthed newsletter from her in the January 2024 issue of Monthly Diversity Digest. The message included "privilege" as the "Diversity Word of the Month" along with a series of descriptions considered "privileged."

"Privilege is an unearned benefit given to people who are in a specific social group. Privilege operates on personal, interpersonal, cultural and institutional levels, and it provides advantages and favors to members of dominant groups at the expense of members of other groups," the newsletter read.

The newsletter identified "White people, able-bodied people, heterosexuals, cisgender people, males, Christians, middle or owning class people, middle-aged people, and English-speaking people," as people who held privilege in the United States.

John Hopkins and Golden faced intense criticism for the newsletter, causing the hospital to apologize. Golden also apologized, but the hospital took no disciplinary action against her.

"The newsletter included a definition of the word ‘privilege’ which, upon reflection, I deeply regret. The intent of the newsletter is to inform and support an inclusive community at Hopkins, but the language of this definition clearly did not meet that goal. In fact, because it was overly simplistic and poorly worded, it had the opposite effect of being exclusionary and hurtful to members of our community," Golden wrote. "I retract and disavow the definition I shared, and I am sorry. I will work to ensure that future messages better reflect our organizational values."