Watters: Flailing Biden seeks 'Squad' lifeline, may 'bribe voters' by canceling student debt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is shunning his moderate-suburban-Democrat demographic for the far-left and socialist members of the "Squad", Jesse Watters said on "The Five" Wednesday, adding the president is considering canceling college loan debts as a way to bribe voters for support.

Critics say the act of canceling student loans would essentially transfer the debt to the American taxpayer. Watters called Biden "politically wounded" and cited a Morning Consult survey showing him underwater by double digits in 33 states, with negative net approvals in 40 total.

The poll highlighted several reliably Democratic states where the president has a net disapproval, including New Jersey, Connecticut and Oregon.

"You would think Joe would try a reset and tack to the middle, maybe focus on the problems Americans actually care about," Watters said.

"But instead, he's running full speed into the open arms of the Squad and their far-left agenda, reportedly looking at canceling student debt as a way to bribe voters to the ballot boxes this year."

The "Five" co-host noted the proposal has been met with cheers from Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis, who heralded the president's "oath to represent all of us" and reiterated the demand to cancel debt.

Watters said White House press secretary Jen Psaki believes eradicating student loan debt will curb inflation, adding that the entire dynamic shows former President Donald Trump may have been correct in pegging Biden as a "puppet" of the far-left.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It looks like he's being pushed over by the far left," he told co-host Geraldo Rivera, who somewhat disagreed.

Rivera said Trump's caricature of Biden doesn't "have any credibility" and that the Squad is making statements themselves on the matter, not Biden.

"It's not about the Squad. It's about Russia threatening nuclear war," Rivera replied.

"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, I'm really worried about the existential phenomenon of an erratic dictator rattling a nuclear saber -- this is nuts. I'm scared to death about it."