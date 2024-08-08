Jillian Michaels 'underwhelmed' by Kamala Harris, says she 'leans' towards Trump's policies

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels has soured on Vice President Kamala Harris, revealing to Fox News Digital she has been "underwhelmed" by her time in office since casting a vote for her in California.

"I actually voted for her years ago for Senate, believe it or not, because… I'm gonna be honest. I liked that she was a woman. I liked that she was of color," Michaels told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"But since then, I'm underwhelmed by what she's done. Like, if we're just looking at what she's done, I don't really understand what the major accomplishments are," she said.

Michaels slammed Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket without earning a single primary vote, equating it to Jan. 6 and the effort to reverse former President Trump's defeat in 2020.

"What just happened with Kamala Harris? Bad. Same bad, same kind of bad," Michaels said. "So she didn't get one vote. Not one vote. Not one. Again, I'm not a politician. I'm just a regular person. But this is why you're like, 'Well, that's alarming. Oh, God.' But over here I'm like, 'Well, that's alarming.' She didn't get one vote. She was like, how do we get here? She's being put in that role by very powerful corporate interests."

"As a democracy, we're supposed to choose who gets that nomination… People on the right were saying, 'Hey, this is what's gonna happen. And they're gonna keep Biden in there so he doesn't look like a lame duck. And then he's gonna drop out at the very last minute and they're gonna slot in exactly who they want. And then there'll be no time for a vicious primary where the Democratic candidates would tear each other apart, because you saw that happen with the Republicans. And the long and short of it is, I just want people to see on both sides the fact that they're both lying. They're both pulling the same stuff. Both sides."

Michaels, who formerly starred on NBC's reality competition show "The Biggest Loser," said she had never met her then-network colleague Donald Trump, who at the time famously hosted "The Apprentice."

Regarding his politics, Michaels had personal qualms about the former president but suggested she was more aligned with him on policy than Harris, though refrained from making endorsements.

"Listen, he's done a ton of stuff I don't like, obviously," Michaels said. "You know, the ‘grab’em by the you know'… January 6 bothers me. I wish he was less bombastic and less divisive. I do. Now, if you were to ask me about some of his policies over some of the policies on the left, I'm going to lean into that."

"I want this war with Russia over. Personally for me, there's Russian submarines 90 miles off the coast of Miami. Like, I live there! I want that to end now!… Gender-affirming care? I think that needs to end. That's very scary for me," she continued. "When I look at some of the policies on the right now, they're not what I would want them to be. I don't believe in, you know, ‘Nobody gets into the country.' 'Everybody gets into the country.’ I would love to see immigration reform where you take x amount of people a year who've been heavily vetted that can pay into the system and contribute to the economy. I work for the United Nations Refugee Agency. I have some understanding of this. And I think that there's a middle ground that I would like to see."

"If you ask me to go policy by policy, I probably would lean more towards some of his policies," she added.

While she leans towards Trump on policy, Michaels also said she "was more of an RFK person."

"He makes the most sense to me, truthfully," Michaels said. "I declined to say who I'm voting for simply because I don't want to endorse anyone and I don't want to alienate anyone. If I was to tell you the candidate that I genuinely- because when I think about what RFK does in health, as well. That speaks to me personally. And when he talks, I feel like he's not divisive. I feel like he's talking to me and explaining things to me. So that's probably where I would fall, to be dead honest with you."

She stressed that she wasn't revealing who she plans to vote for in November, telling Fox News Digital "nobody should take political advice from me" and that she's just sharing her thoughts as a "regular Joe."

"I'm sharing like we're at dinner," Michaels said. "I'm not trying to tell you what you need to think. I'm not trying to tell you how you need to vote nor would I ever presume to do so. And I think the ability to share our opinions and feelings without judgment is important and to take criticism without becoming defensive is important."

"I don't want us hating each other. We're just regular Joes. We're all kind of tossed into this mix together."

Michaels' podcast "Keeping it Real" was recently picked up by Bill Maher's media company Club Random Studios.

