Famed fitness guru Jillian Michaels says the Last Supper mockery at the Olympics opening ceremony was a "big F. U." to two billion Christians around the world.

Michaels, a lesbian, went viral on Saturday with her message to her "fellow gays" about the drag queen depiction of the iconic biblical scene made famous by Leonardo da Vinci as part of the Olympics in Paris.

"We demand tolerance and respect but then make a mockery of something sacred for over 2 billion Christians. This type of hypocrisy and lack of understanding is a bad look," Michaels wrote on X. "We get outraged when the extreme right bashes us, but then we do this s---. What kind of reaction do you think they will have towards the LGBTQ+ community after this. This is NOT how we break down barriers, it’s how you build them."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Michaels shed light on why she believed the offensive display took place.

"There's a history for the gay community feeling that religious communities have issues with gay marriage. And as you know, gay marriage comes with 1100+ federal rights," Michaels said. "I completely understand if it's not in your religion, and you don't want to have gay marriages in your church or in your temple or in your mosque."

"But there's an acrimony there. And I think I'm not trying to attack anybody who's religious. I want them to understand where I think some of this, like, thumbing your nose at religion, is coming from. Now, with that said, we have been given the right to marry. We are able to adopt children and there is significantly more tolerance and more acceptance. And instead of appreciating that, acknowledging that, and showing the same respect in kind, the gay community takes something that's sacred to two billion Christians and makes a mockery of it."

"Why would you not behave in the way you're hoping to be treated, right? Treat people the way you want to be treated. You want to be included. You want to be respected. So to do that, in my opinion, was a big F.U. That's how I saw it. And I think that's how many people saw it."

There's been mixed messaging from Olympic organizers over what was behind the drag scene, with one spokesperson reportedly admitting to the New York Post that creative director Thomas Jolly took inspiration from da Vinci's painting. Others have claimed no offense was intended, and it was merely a nod to Greek mythology.

Michaels' podcast "Keeping it Real" has been picked up by Bill Maher's media company Club Random Studios, which produces other podcasts including Maher's "Club Random" and former ESPN host Sage Steele's "The Sage Steele Show."

"Bill is known for his unique brand of anti-woke liberalism, and his goal is to elevate unique voices that are searching for the truth, that are open to differing opinions that share their own opinion with empathy and tolerance," Michael said. "I believe for Bill, it's deeply alarming- the cancel culture that does continue. And it is a top priority for Bill and Co. to create a platform where their hosts can be uncancelable. So they're empowering us to explore these conversations in a fearless manner."

The A-list personal trainer found an ally in Maher when he publicly defended her after she was criticized in 2020 for saying the country shouldn't celebrate pop star Lizzo's obesity.

"And I have loved him ever since," Michaels said. "And he's essentially doing that and having the backs of all of his hosts so we can essentially evolve the conversation, open people's minds a bit, hopefully end up bringing people together, make the world a bit less divisive and support people in leveling up."