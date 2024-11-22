JESSE WATTERS: You know Pam Bondi's a winner because the deep state sounds awfully nervous

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President-elect Donald Trump choosing Pam Bondi as his attorney general and argues the nomination process proves he's not the dictator Democrats made him out to be.

JESSE WATTERS: Trump said his revenge will be success, not liberal work camps. Trump got some pretty bad news this week, and he didn't react like a dictator. The Senate wasn't going to confirm Matt Gaetz. So did Trump thrash about and dissolve the Senate? No. He respected the check and balance and picked a new attorney general, not something Hitler would have done…

Trump swapped out Gaetz with someone who has a much better chance of getting confirmed, former Florida AG Pam Bondi. JD Vance says attorneys general are the most important job in the government, only behind President Trump, had his eye on Bondi for awhile… Just like with every nomination, they're going to try to dig up dirt on Bondi. But all they've found so far, she's got a great resumé… You know, Bondi's a winner because the deep state sounds awfully nervous.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR WARNS ‘WE SHOULD ALL FEAR’ TRUMP'S NEW AG PICK PAM BONDI ‘BECAUSE SHE’S COMPETENT'

…

Trump wants to radically transform the government. It's what he campaigned on, is what Americans voted for in 2016. His agenda got swallowed up by D.C. bureaucrats and rabid Democrats. But Politico reports, all the forces that were coming for him have been kind of defanged and obliterated.

This time, it feels like Trump found his footing in Washington, and he has his people around him. They believe in his plan. Reporters have been covering Trump for a decade. So, after two assassination attempts, four indictments and a landslide, Trump has a "different sort of confidence and nerve." Trump's carrying the momentum from the election all the way to the inauguration. Then it's time for him to execute his vision without delay.