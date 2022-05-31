Expand / Collapse search
Jesse Watters: If you have to remind your staff you're the president, that's a problem

Jesse Watters speaks on the White House leak on President Biden's reported feelings toward his Cabinet

Biden reportedly ‘angry’ with staff walking back his comments: Watters Video

Jesse Watters discusses Biden’s cratering numbers and how the president is complaining that his administration keeps walking back his comments on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Jesse Watters highlighted the White House leak alleging President Biden is "unhappy" that his staff had repeatedly walked back statements he previously made Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Tonight we're learning there's real anger roaming the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as the president's reportedly fuming and lashing out at his staffers for all of his failures. In a leak to NBC News — the first major leak coming out of this White House besides all the Kamala complaining, Joe Biden is angry, he's frustrated and tired of his staff constantly walking back his comments, saying, quote, "Biden is unhappy about a pattern that has developed inside the West Wing."

The Biden administration announced this week that a Disinformation Governance Board has been created to combat online disinformation.

He makes a clear and succinct statement only to have aides rush to explain what he actually meant — something else. He argues that he speaks genuinely and is reminding his staff that he is the one who's president. If you have to remind your staff that you're president, that's a problem. 

