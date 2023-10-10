JESSE WATTERS: There is nothing righteous or justifiable about what Hamas has done

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to the war in Israel on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The fog of war makes it difficult for us on the other side of the world to fully document the reality on the ground, but we can say for certain we are not witnessing a civilized battle. These are animals committing atrocities against civilians.

They're raping women, kidnaping children and butchering corpses and parading them around like a savage ritual. To Hamas, these are delicious war crimes. The Geneva Convention irrelevant. You take the politics and the history and the religion out of this struggle and this is a war that's easy to take sides on. If you can't take the right side on this war after hearing these repugnant tactics, there's something wrong with you.

There is nothing righteous or justifiable about what Hamas has done. This is a war between humanity and pure evil. Israel, because this cannot stand, is launching a full scale offensive against the terrorists. In the past 24 hours, Israel has been pulverizing Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip with a devastating barrage of targeted airstrikes, but this isn't just an air campaign. Rooting out these cancerous terror cells will require ground operations.