Israel's former ambassador Danny Danon slams 'Squad' member after Israel 'apartheid' comments: 'A disgrace'

Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations called Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., a "disgrace" after she blamed Israel for the Hamas terror attack.

"Rashida Tlaib, she's a disgrace," Danny Danon told FOX News' Ainsley Earhardt on Tuesday. ""Shame on her for such behavior."

The Democrat, who's a vocal Israel critic, broke her silence on the terror attack against Israel on Sunday. She released a statement grieving the lives lost on both sides, while also blaming Israel and condemning the U.S. for sending money to support its ally.

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day," the statement read. "As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

ISRAEL ACTIVIST BLASTS ‘SQUAD’ DEMOCRATS' CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE AS WAR RAGES IN HOLY LAND: ‘HIGHLY OFFENSIVE’

Danon wondered if Tlaib would put out the same statement if Hamas had committed the same atrocities against people in her own hometown.

"Imagine that in her hometown in Detroit, Michigan, 1,000 people would have been kidnapped and killed. Children, families. How can she even identify themselves with such brutality? I think the people of Michigan should send her home," he said.

The former Israeli official said he didn't believe the Democrat represented most Americans because he's seen the support Americans have shown Israel.

"I know she doesn’t represent the American people. We know that we have their support. People pray for us every day and I can tell them we are grateful for that, and we will prevail," Danon added.

PROGRESSIVE DEM SLAMS ‘REPREHENSIBLE AND REPULSIVE’ RESPONSE TO HAMAS ATTACKS ON ISRAEL AFTER ‘SQUAD’ REMARKS

Tlaib has routinely accused Israel of committing "ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians and argues that Israel is an "apartheid state."

Other "Squad" Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., were heavily criticized after they called for a "ceasefire" while also condemning the attacks on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to nearly 1,600 people since Saturday's attack, including around 900 people in Israel.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.