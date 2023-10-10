Kamala Harris allies furious over disrespect from Democrats: 'Cut the bulls--t'

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris are furious over continuing criticism of her, with incoming California Sen. Laphonza Butler telling the New York Times in an interview that critics should "cut the bulls--t."

Butler, who Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., appointed to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, slammed Harris' critics.

"It’s disrespectful," Butler said in the Times interview. "And the thing that makes it more disrespectful is that we’re talking about a historic V.P. who has been a high-quality partner and asset to the country at a time when everything is at stake. Right now is the time to respect what she’s done and what she brings."

Butler, who also served as an adviser to Harris, sat down for the interview prior to her appointment to the Senate.

NEWSOM NAMES LAPHONZA BUTLER, FORMER KAMALA HARRIS ADVISER, TO FILL FEINSTEIN'S VACANT SENATE SEAT

LaTosha Brown, founder of Black Voters Matter, told the Times she was convinced some Democrats and people in the White House do not want Harris to succeed.

"I think there have been saboteurs within the administration," she told the outlet. "I think that they are worried about the age contrast. And they are worried about Kamala outshining Biden."

Some major Democrats, such as former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, appeared to sidestep questions about whether she was the best running mate for Biden.

CNN's Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi the question in an interview and she said that Biden believes Harris is the best choice and that's all that matters.

ABC NEWS ASKS KAMALA HARRIS HOW MUCH 'RACE AND GENDER' CONTRIBUTE TO HER DISMAL POLLING

"She’s the Vice President of the United States. And when people say to me, ‘well, why isn’t she doing this or that?’ I say, ‘Because she’s the vice president. That’s the job description. You don’t do that much,’" Pelosi said.

Warren also stopped short of supporting her as Biden's running mate in January before cleaning up her statement and throwing support behind the vice president later on.

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," she said in an interview. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

However, she released a statement later on confirming her support for the ticket.

An NBC News poll from June found that Harris had the lowest net-negative rating of modern vice presidents in the history of their polling.

