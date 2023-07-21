JESSE WATTERS: The media are creating the most ridiculous excuses for Biden's scandals

Fox News host Jesse Watters lambasted media on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday for appearing to provide cover for President Biden in the Hunter Biden investigation and various over controversies he and the White House are facing.

JESSE WATTERS:: If you want something swept under the rug, all you have to do is call it a "Biden." Whether it's the laptop or the classified docs in Chinatown, Democrats can never seem to verify anything. And now that the smoking gun FBI documents out alleging the Bidens forced $10 million in bribes out of the Ukrainians, Democrats can't ignore it anymore. So they've come up with some of the most ridiculous and hilarious excuses we've ever seen. MSNBC saying the FBI informant is just hard of hearing.

The highly credible, multilingual, extremely trustworthy, longtime confidential FBI informant, probably hard of hearing. He probably misheard the Ukrainians, saying they bribed the Bidens, he misheard them every single meeting and every single conversation for three years. I get it. The media is having a hard time wrapping their heads around the Biden bribery bombshells. They couldn't believe the Ukrainians would hire Hunter Biden to protect them through dad. Hunter's a lawyer. He went to Yale. There's no way Ukrainians would call him stupid, even if he's losing his crack pipes, laptops and guns everywhere. He's not stupid. He's just disorganized.

This is now the 10th person connecting the Bidens to bribery. Can the media connect the dots yet?