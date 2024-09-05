JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris is learning for the first time what her policies are

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues Vice President Kamala Harris is having difficulty with her debate preparation on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NYT COLUMNIST DETAILS SCENARIO IN WHICH 'TRUMP WINS' AND KAMALA HARRIS, DEMOCRATS 'BLOW IT'

JESSE WATTERS: Day one of debate camp for Kamala and the camp counselors are tormenting her. For the last five days and nights, Harris will be locked down in a cabin in Pittsburgh.

Insiders say her prep will be akin to Biden's week-long session at Camp David, full-out in mock debates. But they'll start earlier than Biden's, and there will be fewer naps. She'll have no breaks. Harris has to hold it. Back to back, 90-minute mock sessions with no interruption. The Clintons are telling her what to say.

Yeah, she's for the people, just not the American people. They're even assigning Harris homework, but they're already running into problems.

Kamala keeps wanting to talk through all of the policies with her handlers, and her handlers are saying, no, Kamala. Here's the briefing binder. You study it, then we'll do the mock debate. We're not going to spend hours telling you what your policies are. You're going to have to read the binder.

We're hearing that Harris has been poring over briefing binders for two months because she's just learning for the first time what her policies are. And now insiders say she's careening sideways.