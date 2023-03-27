JESSE WATTERS: This is why Kamala Harris is visiting Africa

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals the real reason Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Africa Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris has a lot of jobs. She's the border czar, voting czar, space czar. Kamala is a busy woman with a lot to do here in America. It makes us wonder: What's Kamala Harris doing in Africa? Well, the White House says she's there to strengthen our partnership with Africa. What does that mean? Today in Ghana, she went to a skate rink and a recording studio.

What does Africa have that Kamala wants so bad? Joe and Kamala promised to make America green. They can't do that without strip mining Africa for all its worth. Africa is rich with minerals, key minerals, the ones Biden needs to build electric car batteries, turbines and solar panels. So, Joe sent Kamala to Africa with the bag. The vice president showed up on Sunday with a big smile and a check for $100 million. She told them it was to fight "extremists." (I didn't know there were Republicans in Ghana. )

