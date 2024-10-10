JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden is using Milton to play politics

Fox News host Jesse Watters highlights how President Biden has been trying to ‘play politics’ with Hurricane Milton on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

HURRICANE MILTON CARVES DEADLY PATH THROUGH FLORIDA, MILLIONS WITHOUT POWER

JESSE WATTERS: Last night, Hurricane Milton rocked Florida and today, first responders are finally able to sift through the rubble. The death toll is now up to 13 and expected to rise. Homes are torn to shreds, trees uprooted and more than 3 million people are without power.

The roof of Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play was completely ripped open. But Floridians aren't in the clear. The waters are filled with gators, downed power lines and bacteria. If there's a silver lining to this disaster, it's that it probably could have been much worse.

Milton downgraded to a category three as it reached the Gulf Coast. But even as a cat three, many citizens are without power, food, water and shelter. Natural disasters are an excellent litmus test for a leader. It tests the leader's decisiveness, organization, anticipation, compassion and statesmanship. Joe Biden is using Milton to play politics.

Biden spent almost as much time talking about Trump as he has the hurricane. He wants to run for re-election so badly, but he can't.

And it's driving him nuts. But Kamala is worse. For three and a half years, she's sat on the sidelines for every hurricane while Biden ran the show. She's never been interested in leading. She was assigned to control the border, but she walked away. Just wasn't really her thing.

Kamala Harris isn't interested in logistics, resource allocation, data analysis, communications or anything it takes to handle a crisis. You can't save a drowning person with dreams and aspirations.

So she'd rather just have other people take the lead. But she's running for president, and it looks bad that she's sitting on the sidelines while Biden and Trump and DeSantis, you know, handle business. Poor little Kamala's feelings are hurt. She's left out. But the more she tries to help, the more she just gets in the way.