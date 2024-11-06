JESSE WATTERS: This is the greatest comeback in American political history

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down President-elect Donald Trump's historic presidential election victory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The greatest comeback in American political history. Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris in a landslide. Axios is calling him one of the most transcendent political figures of our time. After surviving two impeachments, two assassins and 94 felony indictments, he did it because you did it. The machine lost and the Obama-Biden dynasty went down with it. The Republican Party in the United States of America will never be the same.

…

Liberals woke up this morning confused. How could a dictator win the popular vote and take the Senate and probably the House? The answer is simple. They lied to you, but Trump listened to you. They told you the border was secure, the economy was humming and Joe Biden was an Olympic athlete. Even though he couldn't stop falling down and forgetting his own name. If you had a problem with that, they censored you. And when they started losing, they called you fascist garbage who just needed a smack in the ass. The last four years, we witnessed the Democrats go crazy.

…

Trump listened, said, I hear you. I get it. I'll fix it. It's not that complicated. We kept the faith in the face of last-minute hoaxes. Remember, Kamala was going to win Iowa. A comedian made a joke about Puerto Rico. My God. It's over. Trump's tariffs are going to wreck the economy. Really? Because the market today had its best day in two years. Trump did better with Puerto Ricans and beat her by 13 in Iowa. The American people don't like being lied to. Trump even did better with women than Kamala did with men.