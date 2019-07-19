Jesse Watters: CNN debate draw 'tough to watch,' showed network's 'identity crisis'

"The Five" had some Friday fun at the expense of CNN's "special presentation," mocking the news network's live drawing for placement in the next Democratic presidential debates.

Co-host Jesse Watters called the broadcast "tough to watch," before saying it is indicative of bigger problems facing the left-leaning network.

"I feel like they have an identity crisis. Are they a serious news network? Are they the network on New Year's that everybody gets drunk and then they have these little things like they look like Vegas?" Watters said.

"Who are they?"

THIS IS CNN? PRIMETIME SHOWS FILLED WITH LIBERAL OPINION, NOT STRAIGHT NEWS AS NETWORK CLAIMS

Co-host Greg Gutfeld took it even further comparing their antics to that of a carnival.

"CNN is officially the carnival and news network. They already have the clowns. Now they got the attractions. They need to add a dunk tank, pie-eating contest, a ring toss where Don Lemon can toss rings onto Chris Cuomo's head," Gutfeld said.

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" host also noted his excitement that Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson made the cut for the CNN debate and called her the "wild card" of the field.

"She's jumped in front of Corey, Kirsten and somebody else in New Hampshire. I'm telling you she's the Trump. She's the Trump, Juan," Gutfeld told co-host Juan Williams excitedly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams focused on the rematch between Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and frontrunner Joe Biden.

"He said he wasn't prepared last time lets see if he's prepared this time," Williams said.