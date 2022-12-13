JESSE WATTERS: Democrats don't have street smarts

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out Democrats for not using common sense on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Washington has everything except street smarts. Look what they did to the border. They said walls don't work, stop building the wall and the entire continent came over. Plus, fentanyl is fire hosing into the country so fast it could kill the population nine times over. Biden's just busy trying to appease the fringe of his party instead of actually doing anything about it.

"Mini-Madoff," the border, Sticky Sammy, all embarrassments for Biden. Biden vetted the Afghan refugees clinging to the planes in Kabul better than Sticky Sammy, but you have different pronouns, you're hired. Take women's sports. Biden has daughters. Hey, Hunter has daughters. Kamala has a daughter. Do they want their daughters playing sports against dudes? No. They want your daughters to play sports against dudes.

There's a reason we have different teams, locker rooms and prisons for men and women. This is all common sense. In Massachusetts, a persnickety librarian banned a Christmas tree because there was one atheist in a town of 100,000 Christians. It doesn't make any sense. And once "Primetime" called them out, they buckled, said they never banned the tree, they were just under a decoration review. Totally bogus. They got caught cold, and now the tree is back up and that's what matters. But Democrats like to experiment, and we're the guinea pigs.