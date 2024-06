Fox News host Jesse Watters argues President Biden's campaign and the media are pushing another Donald Trump hoax, saying the former president would "jail his opponents" if elected in November on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Ladies and gentlemen, we have another hoax hot off the press from the Biden campaign. "Donald Trump confirms plans to jail opponents." Biden is now accusing Donald Trump of doing exactly what he did. Naturally, the campaign coordinated the hoax with the media.

We woke up this morning to headlines like these, The New York Times: "Trump vows to prosecute rivals, put rule of law on the ballot," "Trump vows legal revenge against enemies," "Trump wants retribution. That's dangerous, unlawful and un-American." The guy who got a thrill up his leg is now getting a chill.

So not locking up the guy that locked you up is retribution. What if that's retribution? I want a refund.

Trump didn't say he would lock his opponents up. He said he could because Democrats opened up a Pandora's box when they did it to him. "Could" and "would" – two different things. Plus, Trump says he wouldn't. It's bad for the country. But if you get your news from the Biden campaign, that's not what you heard because they clipped his words like this.