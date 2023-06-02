Jen Psaki claims Biden is 'comfortable' to many GOP voters because he's 'White' and 'older'

Jen Psaki recently claimed that part of the reason that President Joe Biden is so successful is because he’s a "White man who’s older," and that actually makes him more "comfortable" to a portion of the Republican base.

Psaki also mentioned how Republicans struggled to beat Biden in the 2020 presidential election because the party couldn’t "make him extreme" or seem "offensive."

The former White House press secretary and current MSNBC host made her comments during the Thursday episode of MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" with host Joy Reid.

Reid prompted Psaki’s comments by mentioning how she feels Biden is "misunderestimated" by his critics, though "he keeps delivering."

She brought up Biden’s unfortunate tumble at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony earlier that day as being one of those moments that pushes voters into thinking Biden is incapable of executing the tough job of the presidency.

Reid claimed, "You know today he tripped over a – I guess there was a sandbag – and Twitter and the right are going crazy."

The host downplayed the blunder, stating, "I trip in my own house," to which Psaki added, "Same. Same."

Reid then asked the former White House official, "So what do you think it is about Joe Biden? Is he so enraging to the right because he is so normal? What do you think it is about him that drives them nuts?"

Psaki replied by arguing that the GOP has been frustrated for years trying unsuccessfully to make fear of Biden stick among voters.

She claimed, "Well, if you look back, Joy, to 2020, they were trying to figure out how to take him out. They can’t make him extreme. They can’t really make him offensive."

She then stated that his own appearance makes him comfortable to even voters in the Republican Party. She said, "I mean, one, he’s a White man who’s older, so you know he is comfortable to many in their base."

Psaki also noted her belief that Republican political operatives have "underestimated him many times," which she added is not a bad thing.

"That’s not necessarily a disadvantage to Joe Biden. I mean, I worked for him for a year and a half. He’s always been underestimated. He’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder because of that. That can serve you well."

The MSNBC Sunday show host added that the GOP is throwing everything at Biden to see what sticks, though she argued they haven’t landed a killer blow.

She said, "But I think they’re just trying to throw a lot of spaghetti up at the wall to try to take him down and so far they haven’t quite figured it out. That’s why when you talk to Republican strategists back in 2020, they would say, ‘We don’t really want it to be Joe Biden ’cause people aren’t freaked out by him.’"