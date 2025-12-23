Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media

Jasmine Crockett claims allies have expressed concern for her safety while running for Senate

Texas Democrat announced her run for Senate earlier this month

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Jasmine Crockett says people are concerned over her safety during Senate run Video

Jasmine Crockett says people are concerned over her safety during Senate run

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, described to "Native Land Pod" host Angela Rye about people having concerns about her safety while she runs for the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said in an interview that some of her allies are expressing concern for her safety as she runs for the U.S. Senate.

While on the "Native Land Pod" podcast on Tuesday, Crockett discussed speaking with former Vice President Kamala Harris, the second Black woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate, about her decision to run for the Texas seat.

She added that she was also speaking to members of the U.S. Senate regarding her campaign, highlighting one unnamed senator who warned that she should take precautions.

Jasmine Crockett announces 2026 Senate campaign

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, speaks after announcing her run in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Dallas.  (LM Otero/AP Photo)

"There is one member who was like, ‘I think you can do it. Like, I have no doubts,’" Crockett said. "And that particular member said, 'My biggest concern is your safety. If you tell me that you are going to take all the precautions that you need to take, then go for it. But I don't want you to become a sacrificial lamb.'"

Crockett said that Harris, whom she described as viewing her as "family," expressed the same sentiment.

"I can tell you that the vice president in a very similar vein is, like, 'The country needs you. I'm going to need you to make sure that you're as safe as possible,'" Crockett said.

A split image of Jasmine Crockett and Kamala Harris

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said she spoke to former Vice President Kamala Harris about her Senate campaign. (Aaron Schwartz/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images; David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Crockett told host Angela Rye that she was working on being fitted for a bulletproof vest after beginning her campaign, saying she was not going to run without it.

"It is a sad reality, but I think about the courage that had to exist for those that came before me," Crockett said.

Crockett announced her campaign for the Senate earlier this month. Though Republicans ridiculed and criticized the announcement, some Democratic colleagues have also reportedly privately voiced disappointment at the news.

"She might win a primary, but she ain't winning a general in Texas," one House Democrat anonymously told Axios.

Jasmine Crockett Texas Representative

Democrats have privately voiced disappointment at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, launching a Senate campaign. (John Medina/Getty Images)

In June, Crockett previously expressed doubt about pursuing a longer career in politics because of death threats she has faced in her position.

"I did criminal defense work, and I worked with true blue criminals and never had to worry about death threats. And waking up and having to deal with death threats, having to think about where I go, how much security I have, because of all the hateful rhetoric that is circling, and a lot of it is spewed directly from the President of the United States himself," Crockett said in June.

