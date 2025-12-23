Jasmine Crockett claims allies have expressed concern for her safety while running for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said in an interview that some of her allies are expressing concern for her safety as she runs for the U.S. Senate.

While on the "Native Land Pod" podcast on Tuesday, Crockett discussed speaking with former Vice President Kamala Harris, the second Black woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate, about her decision to run for the Texas seat.

She added that she was also speaking to members of the U.S. Senate regarding her campaign, highlighting one unnamed senator who warned that she should take precautions.

CROCKETT FIRES BACK AT JD VANCE'S 'STREET GIRL' COMMENTS, SAYS IT'S A RACIST TROPE

"There is one member who was like, ‘I think you can do it. Like, I have no doubts,’" Crockett said. "And that particular member said, 'My biggest concern is your safety. If you tell me that you are going to take all the precautions that you need to take, then go for it. But I don't want you to become a sacrificial lamb.'"

Crockett said that Harris, whom she described as viewing her as "family," expressed the same sentiment.

JASMINE CROCKETT CITES MAMDANI-TRUMP, AOC-TRUMP VOTERS WHEN CONFRONTED ON PATH TO VICTORY IN TEXAS

"I can tell you that the vice president in a very similar vein is, like, 'The country needs you. I'm going to need you to make sure that you're as safe as possible,'" Crockett said.

Crockett told host Angela Rye that she was working on being fitted for a bulletproof vest after beginning her campaign, saying she was not going to run without it.

"It is a sad reality, but I think about the courage that had to exist for those that came before me," Crockett said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Crockett announced her campaign for the Senate earlier this month. Though Republicans ridiculed and criticized the announcement, some Democratic colleagues have also reportedly privately voiced disappointment at the news.

"She might win a primary, but she ain't winning a general in Texas," one House Democrat anonymously told Axios.

In June, Crockett previously expressed doubt about pursuing a longer career in politics because of death threats she has faced in her position.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I did criminal defense work, and I worked with true blue criminals and never had to worry about death threats. And waking up and having to deal with death threats, having to think about where I go, how much security I have, because of all the hateful rhetoric that is circling, and a lot of it is spewed directly from the President of the United States himself," Crockett said in June.