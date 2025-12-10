Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Jasmine Crockett cites Mamdani-Trump, AOC-Trump voters when confronted on path to victory in Texas

Progressive congresswoman launched her Senate bid on Monday

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Jasmine Crockett cites Mamdani-Trump, AOC-Trump voters when confronted on path to victory in Texas Video

Jasmine Crockett cites Mamdani-Trump, AOC-Trump voters when confronted on path to victory in Texas

Rep. Jasmine Crockett pointed to Mamdani-Trump and AOC-Trump voters as she was confronted on her path to victory in Texas during an MS NOW interview.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, pointed to Mamdani-Trump voters, AOC-Trump voters and Obama-Trump voters when confronted Tuesday on her difficult path to victory in the Texas Senate race.

MS NOW host Chris Hayes asked Crockett about people who question her ability to win the "8 to 10% of Republican voters necessary to win this race," who cited the voters who supported both President Donald Trump and Democrats like Zohran Mamdani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former President Barack Obama.

Crocket, who launched her Texas Senate bid on Monday, disagreed with the notion that she needs to win over a percentage of Republican voters and said she hoped to energize her base in a way Democratic candidates have failed to do in the past.

Hayes pointed to Georgia's Senate races and said Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were the closest model after their hard-fought wins in the 2020 and 2022 cycles. He said, "They definitely got high levels of turnout, but they also did win crossover voters."

Mamdani, Crockett and AOC

From left, Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images; John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn; Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FAR-LEFT FIREBRAND MOCKED FOR TEXAS SENATE CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: 'CAN'T STOP LAUGHING'

The lawmaker agreed that Texas was a difficult place to win, but said some Trump voters were unsatisfied and pointed to the recent congressional election in Tennessee, which was a closer race than it had been in the past.

"I don’t think anyone who is super in love with Trump would ever vote for me or any other Democrat. That is just the reality. I think what it is, is who is going to talk to people and make them understand that they will fight for them. That is why you have Mamdani-Trump voters. That is why you have AOC-Trump voters. That is why you had Obama-Trump voters," she told Hayes.

"Let me tell you something, Mamdani has not backed down whatsoever from his rhetoric against the president in the Oval Office. He stood there and he said what he said about him being a fascist. Yet he was able to win those voters. So, Democrats that believe the only way that you can win is by being soft and sounding like a Republican, that is not true," Crockett said.

Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks during the Won't Back Down event at The Van Buren on August 3, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn)

FAR-LEFT FIREBRAND SPENDS EYE-POPPING AMOUNT OF CAMPAIGN CASH ON LUXURY HOTELS, 'TOP-TIER' LIMO SERVICES

She argued voters were looking for someone to fight for them and that's what she plans to do.

Crockett similarly said she didn't need to win over Trump's supporters on Tuesday during an interview on CNN and said that it wasn't her "goal."

CNN host Laura Coates asked Crockett if she needed to garner support from Trump voters.

Crockett says it's not her 'goal' to win over Trump supporters in Texas Senate bid Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our goal is to definitely talk to people. No, we don't, we don't need to. Our goal is to make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to, because there's so many people that get ignored, specifically in the state of Texas," she said.

Crockett is trying to become the first Democrat since 1988 to win a U.S. Senate race in Texas.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue