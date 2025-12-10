Jasmine Crockett cites Mamdani-Trump, AOC-Trump voters when confronted on path to victory in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, pointed to Mamdani-Trump voters, AOC-Trump voters and Obama-Trump voters when confronted Tuesday on her difficult path to victory in the Texas Senate race.

MS NOW host Chris Hayes asked Crockett about people who question her ability to win the "8 to 10% of Republican voters necessary to win this race," who cited the voters who supported both President Donald Trump and Democrats like Zohran Mamdani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former President Barack Obama.

Crocket, who launched her Texas Senate bid on Monday, disagreed with the notion that she needs to win over a percentage of Republican voters and said she hoped to energize her base in a way Democratic candidates have failed to do in the past.

Hayes pointed to Georgia's Senate races and said Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were the closest model after their hard-fought wins in the 2020 and 2022 cycles. He said, "They definitely got high levels of turnout, but they also did win crossover voters."

The lawmaker agreed that Texas was a difficult place to win, but said some Trump voters were unsatisfied and pointed to the recent congressional election in Tennessee, which was a closer race than it had been in the past.

"I don’t think anyone who is super in love with Trump would ever vote for me or any other Democrat. That is just the reality. I think what it is, is who is going to talk to people and make them understand that they will fight for them. That is why you have Mamdani-Trump voters. That is why you have AOC-Trump voters. That is why you had Obama-Trump voters," she told Hayes.

"Let me tell you something, Mamdani has not backed down whatsoever from his rhetoric against the president in the Oval Office. He stood there and he said what he said about him being a fascist. Yet he was able to win those voters. So, Democrats that believe the only way that you can win is by being soft and sounding like a Republican, that is not true," Crockett said.

She argued voters were looking for someone to fight for them and that's what she plans to do.

Crockett similarly said she didn't need to win over Trump's supporters on Tuesday during an interview on CNN and said that it wasn't her "goal."

CNN host Laura Coates asked Crockett if she needed to garner support from Trump voters.

"Our goal is to definitely talk to people. No, we don't, we don't need to. Our goal is to make sure that we can engage people that historically have not been talked to, because there's so many people that get ignored, specifically in the state of Texas," she said.

Crockett is trying to become the first Democrat since 1988 to win a U.S. Senate race in Texas.