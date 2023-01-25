Expand / Collapse search
Jane Fonda links the 'climate crisis' to racism: 'Everything's connected'

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested on the Capitol steps at a Washington, D.C., climate change rally in October 2019

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
Actress Jane Fonda explains her social activism and why "there'd be no climate crisis if it wasn't for racism" during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Actress Jane Fonda, 85, blamed the "climate crisis" on racism during an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Fonda appeared with her "80 for Brady" co-stars Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field on the talk show this week to promote their new movie and reflect on what motivated them to get involved in social activism.

"For me, it was learning about the Vietnam War," Fonda said. "And when I really understood what that was about, I couldn't not do anything except try to join the movement to stop it."

Jane Fonda was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and has already had a mastectomy.

Jane Fonda was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and has already had a mastectomy. (Kevin Winter)

Fonda was given the infamous nickname "Hanoi Jane" after posing atop an anti-aircraft gun during her 1972 visit to North Vietnam.

Clarkson asked Fonda how she branched out to other areas of activism, to which the actress suggested it wasn't much of a stretch.

"Well, you know, you can take anything - sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, whatever, the war," the actress said. "And if you really get into it, and study it and learn about it and the history of it and everything's connected. There'd be no climate crisis if it wasn't for racism."

Moreno asked Fonda for an explanation, to which she replied, "Where would they put the s---?"

Jane Fonda thanked supporters for positive thoughts after revealing cancer in remission

Jane Fonda thanked supporters for positive thoughts after revealing cancer in remission (Todd Owyoung)

"Where would they put the poison and the pollution?" Fonda continued. "They're not gonna put it in Bel Air. They've got to find some place where poor people or indigenous people or people of color are living. Put it there. They can't fight back. And that's why a big part of the climate movement now has to do with climate justice."

Fonda's climate activism made headlines in October 2019 when she was one of 16 people arrested on the Capitol steps at a Washington, D.C., climate change rally. The actress was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding." 

Based on a true story, "80 for Brady" follows four die-hard Patriots fans who set their sights on seeing Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

Based on a true story, "80 for Brady" follows four die-hard Patriots fans who set their sights on seeing Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. (Paramount Pictures Corporation)

Fonda had previously told the Los Angeles Times she planned to spend about four months in Washington for a series of sit-ins and rallies after getting approval from Netflix to take time off from her series "Grace and Frankie," on which she stars with Tomlin. Fonda said she was inspired to rally by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. 

Fonda has since been arrested multiple times for her climate protests.

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Twitter: @obrienc2