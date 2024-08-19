Jake Tapper retreats after Pelosi pushes back on questions about tension with Biden: They 'made me' ask

At the Democratic National Convention Monday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was asked yet again whether there is any enduring animosity between her and President Biden after he relinquished the nomination.

Biden made history when he declared last month he would be dropping out of the 2024 race, endorsing Vice President Harris for the top of the Democratic ticket. This came after weeks of defections from Democratic lawmakers who implored him to withdraw from the presidential race after his widely criticized performance in the presidential debate, with some reporting that Pelosi had coordinated the effort to force Biden to step down.

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke to Pelosi on the first night of the DNC about whether there is lingering resentment among Biden and his allies toward her.

PELOSI ADMITS BIDEN CAMPAIGN WASN'T ON 'PATH TO VICTORY,' DENIES SHE PRESSED HIM TO LEAVE RACE

"I know that it was very difficult for him," Tapper said. "That’s been made very clear by some of his top aides like Anita Dunn and Ron Klain, and there does seem to be- even though Anita Dunn said earlier today, ‘Nobody wants to have a fight with Nancy Pelosi at this time.’ It does seem like there’s some residual bad blood or resentment, and I‘m wondering if you‘ve spoken to him and what your response is to that."

Pelosi replied to the news host by joking, "Sometimes you just have to take a punch for the children."

Tapper pressed further on Dunn's comments and whether Pelosi had spoken to Biden.

"You know what?" Pelosi said as she made a gesture to stop. "I had to do what I had to do. He made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign. As he has seen with the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country."

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN 'IS NOT FIT TO SERVE': 'WHO IS GOING TO BE RUNNING THE COUNTRY FOR THE NEXT 5 MONTHS?'

"Nobody is questioning the fact that the Democratic Party seems much better positioned right now than it did 4 weeks and 2 days ago, there’s no question about that," Tapper said.

"So why are we even talking about it?" Pelosi asked.

"They put it in my script and made me read it," he replied.

"Okay, Ron Burgundy," co-host Dana Bash laughed.

Tapper joked, "They’re holding my cat hostage."