Pelosi ‘convinced Biden will lose,’ working the phones with hopes to ‘ease him off the ticket,’ report says

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reportedly working behind the scenes to get President Biden to step aside and allow a different Democrat to face former President Trump in November’s election.

She has repeatedly said that Trump represents an existential threat to democracy who must be defeated in November, a feat Democrats are not certain Biden can accomplish as questions about his mental fitness for office continue.

Pelosi, a longtime Biden ally, is now "convinced" Biden remaining on the ticket would cost her party the White House, according to a stunning Politico report published on Monday.

"Pelosi, convinced Biden will lose, has been working the phones since June 27 in hopes of finding a way to ease him off the ticket," Politico reported.

"One of her colleagues was struck to see her chatting, furtively but openly, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries last week in a corner of the House Democratic cloakroom in plain sight of a dozen lawmakers," Politico continued. "The extent of Pelosi’s behind-the-scenes role hasn’t been fully revealed and may never be if the former speaker has her way."

"But I’m told by people familiar with the exchanges that she’s stage-managed phone calls to Jeffries, plotted strategy with the biggest names in Democratic politics and told one former elected official bluntly that Biden’s legacy can’t be destroying their party," the report said.

Politico noted that this occurred prior to the assassination attempt on Trump.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, a number of House Democrats told The Hill that Pelosi was advising members in their conference against rallying to Biden before there is a broader discussion over whether he is the best candidate to defeat Trump.

"I did have a conversation with her, she is very concerned," one House Democratic lawmaker told The Hill. "It’s not like she’s like, ‘We’re sticking with this guy.'"

Pelosi spokesman Ian Krager told The Hill, "Speaker Pelosi fully supports whatever President Biden decides to do. We must turn our attention to why this race is so important: Donald Trump would be a disaster for our country and our democracy."

Biden has insisted he will remain in the race, but Pelosi last week insinuated that there is still a decision to be made.

"It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We are all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short," Pelosi told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. "He's beloved, he's respected, and people want him to make that decision."

Many took her comments as a sign that she wants Biden to drop out.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.