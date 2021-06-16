Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC's Jake Sherman panned for tweet on Biden calling journalists 'the brightest people'

'Americans see this cabal of protection,' Ric Grenell tweeted

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Media top headlines June 16 Video

Media top headlines June 16

CNN’s Andrew McCabe getting slammed for claiming FBI still doesn’t know motive behind 2017 shooting of GOP lawmakers, Associated Press announcing they will no longer release mugshots, suspect names in minor crime stories, and Charles Barkley criticizing TNT bosses over cancel culture round out today’s top media headlines.

MSNBC contributor Jake Sherman was widely panned on social media over his complaint that former President Trump wasn't as flattering to reporters like President Biden

Biden spoke with reporters before boarding Air Force One after he lashed out at CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins earlier at his press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He apologized for "being such a wise guy." 

JOURNALIST JAKE SHERMAN SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING ‘IT'S EASIER TO BUY A GUN THAN TO REGISTER TO VOTE' IN GEORGIA

While he chided reporters for never asking a "positive question," Biden paid a compliment to the reporters surrounding him on the tarmac, telling them, "You’re the brightest people in the country."

Sherman, a former Politico reporter and co-founder Punchbowl News, appeared giddy about the remark. 

"Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country. Trump didn’t say that," Sherman tweeted. 

Critics showed no mercy for the liberal MSNBC commentator. 

"That’s priceless," journalist Matt Taibbi reacted. 

"If you're main focus as a journalist is to seek love and validation from powerful politicians, you're definitely in the wrong profession," The Daily Caller's Greg Price said.

"The Leader, even though he sometimes loses his patience to outbursts of misogynistic rage, loves you and is proud of you," journalist Glenn Greenwald told Sherman. 

BIDEN'S FIRST 100 DAYS: TEN TIMES THE MEDIA COMPLETELY FAWNED OVER THE NEW PRESIDENCY

"Reporter tweets compliment from President Biden that he’s part of the brightest crowd in the country. Americans see this cabal of protection," former acting DNI Ric Grenell wrote. 

"Reporters are hilarious cause they simultaneously think they're courageous heroes fighting on the frontlines while also having their feelings hurt when politicians aren't nicer to them," The Daily Wire's Cabot Phillips tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.