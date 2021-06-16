MSNBC's Jake Sherman panned for tweet on Biden calling journalists 'the brightest people'

MSNBC contributor Jake Sherman was widely panned on social media over his complaint that former President Trump wasn't as flattering to reporters like President Biden.

Biden spoke with reporters before boarding Air Force One after he lashed out at CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins earlier at his press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He apologized for "being such a wise guy."

JOURNALIST JAKE SHERMAN SLAMMED FOR CLAIMING ‘IT'S EASIER TO BUY A GUN THAN TO REGISTER TO VOTE' IN GEORGIA

While he chided reporters for never asking a "positive question," Biden paid a compliment to the reporters surrounding him on the tarmac, telling them, "You’re the brightest people in the country."

Sherman, a former Politico reporter and co-founder Punchbowl News, appeared giddy about the remark.

"Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country. Trump didn’t say that," Sherman tweeted.

Critics showed no mercy for the liberal MSNBC commentator.

"That’s priceless," journalist Matt Taibbi reacted.

"If you're main focus as a journalist is to seek love and validation from powerful politicians, you're definitely in the wrong profession," The Daily Caller's Greg Price said.

"The Leader, even though he sometimes loses his patience to outbursts of misogynistic rage, loves you and is proud of you," journalist Glenn Greenwald told Sherman.

BIDEN'S FIRST 100 DAYS: TEN TIMES THE MEDIA COMPLETELY FAWNED OVER THE NEW PRESIDENCY

"Reporter tweets compliment from President Biden that he’s part of the brightest crowd in the country. Americans see this cabal of protection," former acting DNI Ric Grenell wrote.

"Reporters are hilarious cause they simultaneously think they're courageous heroes fighting on the frontlines while also having their feelings hurt when politicians aren't nicer to them," The Daily Wire's Cabot Phillips tweeted.