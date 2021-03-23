Journalist Jake Sherman slammed for claiming 'it’s easier to buy a gun than to register to vote' in Georgia

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman is the latest liberal to push the trope about how "easy" it is to get a gun.

Sherman, an MSNBC commentator and a former Politico journalist, jumped on Twitter Tuesday to mark two recent mass shootings that took place in the Atlanta area and Boulder, Colo. and note how the Senate Judiciary Committee had a pre-scheduled Tuesday hearing on gun violence.

"One of the ironies of the Covid lockdowns of the last year was the number of mass shootings went down, although shootings and gun violence overall rose. But as the country reopens, there have been two mass shootings in six days," Sherman tweeted.

He went on to note that the recent mass shootings will "spur activists to again call for the Senate to do away with the filibuster so Congress can attempt to pass new gun control laws" and that President Biden will also be feeling the pressure to get gun control legislation passed as well.

"One other note: Activists have pointed out that in Georgia, for instance, it’s easier to buy a gun than to register to vote. This says a lot about where America is headed in 2021," Sherman ended the thread.

Sherman was promptly fact-checked by a bevy of Twitter users.

"People believe this kind of crap because a blue check Mark said [it.] Since when do you need to fill out a form, pay a fee, and go through a background check to vote? Quit gaslighting," Townhall.com associate editor Beth Baumann reacted.

"This is disinformation," Comfortably Smug declared.

Washington Examiner managing editor Jay Caruso called Sherman's tweet a "silly comparison."

"Here is how easy it is to register to vote in Georgia: A. Register online. It takes a few clicks. B. Fill out the registration form and mail it in. C. Register automatically when applying/renewing driver's license," Caruso tweeted before outlining how to cast printed ballots.

Democrats have long pushed the narrative that guns are widely accessible to the general public. In 2016, for example, President Barack Obama claimed that it's "easier for a teenager to buy a Glock than get his hands on a computer or even a book."