Gen. Keane blasts State Dept for blocking Afghanistan evacuations: 'This is an absurdity'

General Jack Keane [Ret.] blasted the State Department during an interview on "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday, saying it is an "absurdity" that the agency is not working more directly and efficiently with veterans groups who are trying to help Americans and U.S. allies escape Afghanistan. He also said it is not surprising the Taliban tapped global terrorists for senior positions within the interim government, one of which has a multi-million dollar bounty on his head and wanted by the FBI.

JACK KEANE: This is an absurdity. We all know where the American people have come out on this ill-conceived hasty withdrawal, which turned into an emergency retreat and the chaos. We have not had very good crisis management out of the State Department. Here we are, now post-U.S. troop withdrawal and we still have chaos. Here is the issue: These groups that are working with American citizens and Afghan partners, they have their names and they know where they are. The State Department or U.S. government has to take charge and work with these folks, put a centralized list together of all the names and the locations so we can line up airplanes. These people are trusted. These veterans are trusted.

