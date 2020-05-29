Gen. Jack Keane: China 'weaponized' coronavirus to 'destroy Western democracies' economies'

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane told "The Story" Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had "weaponized" the spread of coronavirus around the world to destroy Western economies and stifle its compeition

Keane explained to host Martha MacCallum that Xi, like many observers, was shocked by President Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and a subsequent description of China as a strategic "competitor" to the U.S.

According to Keane, Xi has spent the last four years "adjusting" to that new normal.

"And I think the Trump Administration has been trying to get their sea-legs straight during this time frame, as well," he said. "But now, President XI sees clear-eyed what it is: that his ambitions are going to be stifled if he doesn't come out and really take a stand, and that is what he is doing here.

"It's in Hong Kong, which is the flashpoint in the front lines of this confrontation between the United States and China, to be sure. He has weaponized COVID-19."

"I mean, [Xi] actually used that disease to spread it around the world because he thought it would destroy Western democracies' economies, and he's been able to accomplish that," Keane went on.

"He wants the confrontation. He is looking for it because he knows full well he can't get to his strategic objectives unless he gets the United States and the Allies to back down, as they were doing in the past."

Keane noted that Xi came to power prior to Trump's presidency and at the time declared that he intends to fully dominate the Sino-Pacific region.

"For four years, there was no impediment to that, there were no obstacles, nobody was pushing back on it, despite the fact they were predatory in what they were doing, and the Trump administration came in."