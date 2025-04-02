WWII vet turning 104 invites 'favorite president' Trump to celebration, and discusses his secret for long life

Denver Moore has a big birthday coming up and a big guest in mind.

Moore, a World War II veteran who lives in Canal Fulton, Ohio, is turning 104 on May 15, and he hopes President Donald Trump can come to his birthday party.

"So far, he's my favorite president," Moore told Fox News Digital. "And Biden was my worst."

Moore first shared his birthday wish in a TikTok video posted on March 23 by a family friend. The video quickly took off, amassing over 700,000 views in 10 days.

"President Trump… I'm gonna be 104 in May, and I'm inviting you to my birthday party in Canal Fulton," he said in the video. "I got to vote for you again, and I hope I can vote for you some more."

Since the video was posted, people from all over the country—and even as far away as Africa—have reached out to him.

"It's been quite a ride," Moore said.

Moore has been a longtime supporter of the president and says he agrees with most of the actions he's taken.

"He may make a mistake or two, but he's doing most everything right," he said.

Moore lives at Danbury Senior Living facility in Massillon, a town just south of Cleveland.

He grew up on a farm in Noble County, Ohio before he entered the service and spent three-and-a-half years in the U.S. Army Air Corps.

After serving his country, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and raised three children with his late wife Thelma Lee, to whom he was married for 75 years before she died in 2022 at age 95.

Kelli Beckler, executive director of Danbury, told Fox News Digital that since the video was posted they've been flooded with messages and birthday cards from people all across the country cheering the veteran on.

Moore is still sharp-witted and stays physically active, his family and Beckler said.

Even at 103, he can still say the alphabet backwards, as he proudly demonstrated to Fox News Digital.

"I learned that over 80 years ago," he said with a grin.

The centenarian said the secret to living a long healthy life is staying physically active.

"I was always active, doing something. I carried mail for 20 years, walking, and that was good. I grew up on a farm. We did everything. And if we didn't have anything to do, we created something. So it's just this: stay active," he said.

Moore had one more nugget of wisdom to pass along:

"Marry the right woman and live with her all of her life," he said.

Chick-fil-A will be catering the birthday celebration, Moore said, and it will take place at the SAM Center in Canal Fulton. There will also reportedly be a parade in Moore's honor.

The White House did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

