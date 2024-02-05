Interim Harvard President pledges to tackle ‘pernicious’ campus antisemitism and self-censorship

Harvard University Interim President Alan M. Garber pledged to tackle what he described as "pernicious" antisemitism on the Ivy League campus and voiced concerns about self-censorship among students and faculty.

"What I have found the most disturbing of all are situations or experiences students describe where they have felt they could not speak in class because there are attacks on Israel or maybe Israelis," Garber told The Harvard Crimson last week. "They feel unsupported in contradicting them."

Garber, who assumed office last month, said that while he "strongly favors" free speech, he believes there needs to be a discussion about "what are the limits."

Although he initially did not answer repeated questions about whether he would support instituting a new speech code of conduct for Harvard classrooms, Garber later issued a follow-up statement declaring that he did not support such measures.

The interim president also discussed whether antisemitic attacks could take the form of attacks against Israel.

"The answer is yes, that is possible," he said.

In an email to Harvard affiliates on Jan. 19, the university attempted to clarify policies related to speech and protests. The university stated that demonstrations in campus locations, such as libraries, dining halls, and residences without proper reservations, would be in violation of Harvard's policies.

Harvard also noted that outdoor protests are permitted if they do not interfere with university operations or block pedestrian walkways.

The school is currently under investigation by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce regarding its response to antisemitic incidents on campus.

Garber said that the school would "comply fully with the process." He also revealed that Harvard's newly formed task force is focused on addressing "social shunning," which Garber described as a "prominent manifestation" of antisemitism on campus.

The task force was recently created to address antisemitism and Islamophobia. Advocates of the group applauded it for addressing a multitude of issues related to harassment and discrimination, though critics worry it could serve as an extension of former Harvard President Claudine Gay's disbanded antisemitism advisory group.

Garber said Gay's advisory group was responsible for helping to guide the focus of a longer-term task force. The disbanded group has provided recommendations for the new task force, but Garber has urged skeptics to withhold judgment until more work is done.

The new task force, he noted, has not yet convened, deadlines for recommendations have not been set and members have not yet been announced outside of already revealed co-chairs.

"They should judge us based on what these task forces produce," Garber said.

One of the co-chairs to lead the presidential task force, history professor Derek J. Penslar, faced intense backlash after he suggested that reports of antisemitism at Harvard could be overblown.

"I think Derek would agree with me that we have a very serious problem," Garber said when asked about Penslar's comments, according to The Crimson. "One of the most important goals for the task force is to come up with interventions that will effectively deal with the problem we're facing today."

The Harvard Corporation announced in late December that Garber would temporarily take over for Gay, who resigned the presidency amid controversy over her handling of antisemitism on Harvard's campus and allegations of plagiarism in her academic work.

Garber became Provost at Harvard in 2011. Former Harvard President Lawrence H. Summers praised Garber's elevation in a post on social media, saying he is "universally liked, admired, and respected" and a "superb choice as Interim President."