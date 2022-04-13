Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Inside the twisted mind of suspected subway shooter: Hannity

'The suspect was railing against White people, Asian Americans, Jewish Americans, Hispanic Americans and the United States of America'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Hannity: Media mob will try and sweep subway shooting story under the rug Video

Hannity: Media mob will try and sweep subway shooting story under the rug

Sean Hannity discusses the liberal media's bias when it comes to reporting on crime amid the subway shooting suspect's apprehension by police.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox host Sean Hannity describes reports of the beliefs of the suspected subway shooter, Frank R. James, on "Hannity."

HORACE COOPER: [The alleged perpetrator's] twisted motives and ideology are coming into focus in what are a series of deranged videos filled with violent rhetoric … James was railing against White people, Asian Americans, Jewish Americans, Hispanic Americans and the United States of America. He even trashed Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge [Ketanji Brown] Jackson, because she married a White man.

James also filmed himself on the streets of New York, screaming racial slurs at Asians and Hispanics as they walk by telling them they shouldn't exist. And according to social media, he was also a big supporter of ... Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. Naturally, this story will be swept under the rug by the media mob. I guess Frank James probably won't fit their political narrative. In fact, one disappointed former MSDNC host tweeted: 'Police say the suspect is a male black. Damn damn damn.' How about we just get the bad guy, and we protect the good guys, all people?

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW:

Hannity: Democrats don't care if you suffer Video

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.