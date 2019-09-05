Ingraham: Liberals don't trust 'regular people' on self-defense

Fox News' Laura Ingraham blasted Democrats Wednesday, claiming they are trying to infringe on American's Second Amendment right.

"The Second Amendment be damned," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle." "You see liberals don't really trust regular people. They prefer a system where a small set of elites in Washington make decisions for everybody else. Including on issues of self-defense."

CELEBRITIES CALL FOR GUN CONTROL AFTER TEXAS SHOOTING: 'WE HAVE A CRISIS HERE'

The Fox News host accused Democrats of taking advantage of recent shooting tragedies to push their agenda.

"The momentum of tragedy on their side and they aim to use it. So if it takes exploiting the pain of victims, so be it," Ingraham said. "If it takes highlighting certain shootings and ignoring others that don't fit their narrative like Chicago's this past weekend, so be it. Law abiding gun owners are invariably seen as suspicious. Their motives untrustworthy."

Ingraham blamed liberals for recent policy changes at Walmart and Kroger stores regarding ammo sales and open carry laws respectively.

"The left is now bullying corporations to do its dirty work on a host of issues. They've successfully forced weak kneed corporate leaders to fall in line... including on the anti-Second Amendment agenda," Ingraham said.

Ingraham says liberals will continue to ignore the benefits of guns for self-defense.

"And no it doesn't matter by the way if handguns save lives in the hands of good people, doesn't matter at all," Ingraham said.