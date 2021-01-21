Ingraham: Biden immigration order shows new administration wants America 'united behind lawlessness'

The unity President Biden outlined in his inaugural address Wednesday is actually a vision of America "united behind lawlessness," Laura Ingraham told viewers Thursday.

"In an executive order Biden thought was so important he had to issue it on day one, the administration purports to have the authority to halt all deportations in the U.S., even those that have been fully adjudicated," explained "The Ingraham Angle" host.

"This is both profoundly dangerous and profoundly revealing," she added. "Dangerous for all the obvious reasons, Biden's move will cause an explosion in violent crime and COVID. Tens of thousands of migrant criminals and traffickers are already rushing the border right now. They clearly got the amnesty memo."

When Ingraham asked why Biden would sign such an order, she answered her own question.

"In part, he's doing it to satisfy his party's radical open-border caucus. AOC and the gang are eager to replace native-born Americans and lawful immigrants with foreigners who came here illegally," she said. "This, they hope, will hasten the cleansing of the country which they believe is systemically racist. A crush of new illegal immigrants fully programmed by BLM-approved curriculum and far-left influence."

However, Ingraham added, "the overriding reason ... is far more nefarious.

"This is about cutting labor costs and giving them more power over workers," she said. "This is not about helping Hispanic voters or atoning for American sins, it is about putting money in the pockets of Biden donors."

Later in her monologue, the host posited that Democrats use the term "lawlessness" selectively.

"They care about law and order when the angry mob sends them scurrying for cover, but when some poor Hispanic-American family is trying to save their son from MS-13 ... Pelosi and the gang, they look the other way," she said. "When a landscaper or a construction worker can no longer support his family ... because wages have been driven down due to the flood of illegal workers, Team Biden doesn't care.

"The American people are collateral damage on the road to their open borders nirvana."