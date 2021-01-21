Tucker Carlson: Biden cancels Keystone Pipeline, opens the border and shows who he really is

Thursday was Joe Biden's first day in office. You can tell a lot about what people value on their first day in any job, so what's at the top of Joe Biden's to-do list? Opening the borders and crushing our country's last remaining independent economic sector.

First, Biden signed an executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. Now, no matter how you feel about fossil fuel (and if you drive a car or fly on airplanes or use the hospital or enjoy electricity, you might want to think carefully about how you feel about fossil fuel), there is no getting around the economic effect of this decision. Millions of Americans don't have jobs right now, but with a single shaky signature, Joe Biden just put another 11,000 people out of work But he wasn't done.

Biden also instructed the Department of Homeland Security to halt deportations of illegal aliens. And when we say illegal aliens, we mean millions of illegal aliens, not just the countless undocumented Americans that Joe Biden tells us are busy curing cancer, winning Nobel Prizes and in general being a lot more impressive than you have ever been. Biden's order also covers criminals, rapists, murderers, and others who are dangerous to you and me.

So the message is clear: If you break our laws to get here and commit violent felonies once you arrive, sometimes against American citizens, Joe Biden will reward you with blanket amnesty. It's a pretty strong straight statement to make on your first day as president. So why wouldn't every poor person in the world sneak into America? Of course they would, and they will. Increasing the size of America's population is the whole point of the exercise. Biden himself explained that when he first started running for president.

BIDEN, AUGUST 2019: We could afford to take, in a heartbeat, another two million people. The idea that a country of 330 million people cannot absorb people who are in desperate need and who are justifiably fleeing oppression is absolutely bizarre, absolutely bizarre. I would also move to increase the total number of immigrants able to come to the United States.

We're not sure how Joe Biden calculated that we can afford to take in another two million people, but then, he's not really a numbers guy. Joe Biden is all heart, closer to a religious leader than an accountant. That's why, in his first address from the Oval Office, Joe Biden unveiled a bust of Cesar Chavez, the famed left-wing labor leader who led the grape-pickers' union in California in the '60s and '70s.

Our easily impressed friends in the media were, needless to say, easily impressed by this. "Biden's Cesar Chavez bust in the Oval Office signals a new era for Latinos. activists hope", read an actual headline in The Washington Post. It's all pretty hilarious if you know anything about Cesar Chavez the man as opposed to the bronze image in the Oval Office.

The real Cesar Chavez passionately hated illegal immigration. He said so all the time. Immigration lowers the wages of American workers. That's the whole point of it. Cesar Chavez wasn't well-educated, but he was not stupid. He understood exactly what was going on and was enraged by the efforts to open our border with Mexico. He knew it was another corporate scam posing as a human rights imperative.

When the government refused to secure the border, Cesar Chavez's men did it themselves in the winter of 1979. Members of Chavez's union, the United Fruit Workers formed what they called a "human wet line" across the southern desert and brutally assaulted Mexican nationals trying to come north for work. Chavez's men hit them with chains. That's the guy Joe Biden just told us he reveres.

CESAR CHAVEZ: FIVE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT UNION LEADER'S LIFE

No one in Central America believes Joe Biden really has any idea who Cesar Chavez was. All they know is that amnesty has been announced. So, of course, they're coming. Why wouldn't they?

Meanwhile, Luciano Dominguez-Trejo, arrested in this country for sexually assaulting a minor, gets to stay here, thanks to Joe Biden. So does Juan Hernandez Rodriguez, a self-described gang member with convictions for felony, grand theft and burglary. He's been ordered removed from this country five separate times, but he's still here. Now, he's staying. So is Atanacio Arellano-Gutierrez, another convicted gang member convicted of felony burglary. Luis Rodriguez-Jacobo, convicted of manslaughter, won't be going anywhere either.

When Joe Biden tells you the real threat to our country comes from within, these are definitely not the people he's talking about. He's certainly not talking about Fernando De Jesus Lopez-Garcia. Like millions of people in California, Lopez-Garcia is living in this country illegally. He's been arrested multiple times for violent crimes, but the state of California has allowed him to stay in order not to seem racist.

Then finally, inevitably, this happened in November:

CALIFORNIA CHURCH STABBING SUSPECT HAD BEEN DEPORTED THREE TIMES, OFFICIALS SAY

Immigration law exists to keep things like that from happening, In a typical 100-day period last year, for example, ICE agents removed 46,800 immigrants with criminal convictions or pending criminal charges. Now they're all staying, and that's fine with Joe Biden. It's not like they're trying to operate a restaurant in New Jersey during quarantine or walk through a park without a mask on. They're not criminals, they're civil rights heroes.

One thing is for certain, they're definitely not aliens. That's another change we learned about this week. Henceforth, the totally-modern-and-not-at-all-radical Biden administration demands that federal agencies refer to illegal aliens as "non-citizens." That language is less precise, obviously, but it's way less racist, so it's better. In the name of unity, people should not be allowed to use certain words or have certain thoughts. Everyone must think exactly the same thing all the time.

Now, if that seems like terrifying mandatory conformity to you, you're wrong. It's unity. That's why on the Biden administration's website, you can now select your preferred pronouns as you fill out the contact form.

BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SAYS SCHOOLS SHOULD INCLUDE TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN GIRLS' SPORTS

We do have one nagging question, though: What exactly is the point of all of these things that have been done in the last 24 hours? Will any of these changes, these bigger things that Joe Biden has enacted on his very first day in office, actually help any living American? We're pretty sure the pronoun thing will appeal to whatever tiny group of deluded, unhappy people still believe that destroying nature's gender roles is a form of liberation, but what about everyone else?

How, for example, does amnesty and the waves of mass illegal immigration that inevitably will follow make this a better, more united country? You're not supposed to ask that question, but it's totally fair. We have a right to know. Anyone who tries to answer that question, not that anyone has so far, should first have to explain whatever happened to the state of California, the state with the most illegal immigration by far.

How in the course of a single generation did the best state in the Union become the worst state? How did the place that so many Americans desperately wanted to move to become the place that millions of Americans are fleeing? No one in the media asked today, but during the White House press briefing, the question of immigration did come up. Here's how the new White House press secretary responded to it:

JEN PSAKI: Immigration we consider as part of racial equity, which is a broad issue, but that's how the president has spoken about that crisis over the past several months. And clearly it is an enormous priority to him.

So there you go. The Biden administration's immigration plan is not designed to improve the United States of America. It's not intended to make Americans happier or richer or more secure or more united. You might think those would be the aims of every government policy ever but no, not in this case. The point of Joe Biden's immigration plan is "racial equity."

Now, we've got to be completely honest with you, we're not exactly sure what that means. But as of tonight, it sounds a lot like punishment. Mass immigration, explains Joe Biden, isn't something that will make your life better. It's something you deserve.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the Jan. 21, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."