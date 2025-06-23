Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Governor Mike Braun makes bold move to help college students with rising debt

Indiana's 15 public universities agreed to freeze tuition for next two years

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
High college costs drove this 19-year-old to become a truck driver

High college costs drove this 19-year-old to become a truck driver

Truck driver Bri Loomis joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss her decision to pursue a blue collar career path as four-year college tuition continues to rise.

EXCLUSIVE - Indiana will freeze tuition across the state in order to help make higher education affordable to college students. 

Governor Mike Braun, R., announced in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital that Indiana’s public colleges and universities have committed to maintaining a flat tuition fee for in-state undergraduate students for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic years. 

"According to state records, this is the first time since at least 2010 that more than two campuses have simultaneously held tuition flat. Over the next two years, the Boards of Trustees at the following campuses have announced their commitment to holding tuition and fees flat for in-state undergraduate students," the press release states. 

TRUMP ADMIN PAUSES $1B FROM CORNELL, $790M FROM NORTHWESTERN AMID CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION: REPORT

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana

Governor Mike Braun announced to Fox News Digital first that all 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities have committed to maintaining a flat tuition fee for in-state undergraduate students for next two academic years.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education voted to freeze tuition increases for the next two years to fulfill Braun's request. This policy was the first time in Indiana’s history that the Commission unanimously voted in support of Braun’s recommendation to hold tuition and mandatory fees flat.

"Keeping tuition flat keeps the door open for students of all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and all walks of life," Samantha Fleischaker, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's student member, said. "It sends the message that education is not just for one demographic - it’s for all people. It’s not just a number. It’s the difference between opportunity and what feels impossible." 

CAMPUS ACTIVISTS PUSH FOR ANTI-TRUMP 'MUTUAL DEFENSE COMPACT' OF MAJOR UNIVERSITIES

Sign at Indiana University

College tuition has increased tremendously over the years and forced students into massive debt. (Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"A month ago, we challenged our state’s public higher education institutions to find efficiencies, eliminate redundancies and identify ways to streamline services without compromising quality," Braun said. "The commitment made by all of Indiana's public colleges and universities puts students and parents first and demonstrates to the rest of the country that Indiana is a leader in providing a high-quality education at an affordable price."

College tuition has increased tremendously over the years and forced students into debt. During the fourth quarter of 2023, student loan balances stood at $1.6 trillion, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve. 

Westminster College

FOX Business' Danielle Genovese contributed to this report.

