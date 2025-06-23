Indiana Governor Mike Braun makes bold move to help college students with rising debt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - Indiana will freeze tuition across the state in order to help make higher education affordable to college students.

Governor Mike Braun, R., announced in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital that Indiana’s public colleges and universities have committed to maintaining a flat tuition fee for in-state undergraduate students for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic years.

"According to state records, this is the first time since at least 2010 that more than two campuses have simultaneously held tuition flat. Over the next two years, the Boards of Trustees at the following campuses have announced their commitment to holding tuition and fees flat for in-state undergraduate students," the press release states.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education voted to freeze tuition increases for the next two years to fulfill Braun's request. This policy was the first time in Indiana’s history that the Commission unanimously voted in support of Braun’s recommendation to hold tuition and mandatory fees flat.

"Keeping tuition flat keeps the door open for students of all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and all walks of life," Samantha Fleischaker, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's student member, said. "It sends the message that education is not just for one demographic - it’s for all people. It’s not just a number. It’s the difference between opportunity and what feels impossible."

"A month ago, we challenged our state’s public higher education institutions to find efficiencies, eliminate redundancies and identify ways to streamline services without compromising quality," Braun said. "The commitment made by all of Indiana's public colleges and universities puts students and parents first and demonstrates to the rest of the country that Indiana is a leader in providing a high-quality education at an affordable price."

College tuition has increased tremendously over the years and forced students into debt. During the fourth quarter of 2023, student loan balances stood at $1.6 trillion, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.

