ICU nurse at NYC's Central Park field hospital: 'We're here to bring hope'

While New York’s coronavirus cases top every other place in the world, an intensive care nurse said on Friday that nurses are handling the fight with “hope.”

“At the end of the day, we feel like we’re here to bring hope to a hopeless situation,” Brittany Akinsola, a Samaritan’s Purse response team member, told “Fox & Friends First.”

The Samaritan's Purse built a field hospital in New York's Central Park and has been treating patients there for 10 days at this point.

“A part of our job is also to help bring joy and hope into the ICU whenever we walk in every single day. It’s also exhausting -- it’s also an honor to be able to serve and to help the people in New York City,” Akinsola said.

Meanwhile, the nation's coronavirus outbreak epicenter logged its single deadliest day yet, but New York's governor said that dramatic action and social distancing is "making the difference" in the fight against the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state had its highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19, with 779 reported Tuesday, but the average number of hospitalizations has decreased over the past couple of days.

Akinsola said that while nurses feel as though the influx of patients is not slowing down, the numbers are very "encouraging."

Akinsola said that ICU nurses are hopeful that they are not there longer than expected, adding that they are dedicated to serving patients regardless of the time frame to finish the job.

“That is the hope,” Akinsola said.

"We are here for as long as we need to be here. So, with that, it is encouraging to hear the numbers. Again, we still are very busy, we aren’t necessarily slowing down yet."

