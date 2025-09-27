Trump vows 'full force' as he plans to send troops to Portland amid anti-ICE protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that he plans to send troops to Portland, Oregon, amid ongoing anti-ICE protests in the blue city.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday morning.

"I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Protests have flared in the city since June, and city officials put a land use violation notice on an ICE facility to dispute how long detainees can be held there, as well as another violation for boarded-up windows.

Anti-ICE graffiti has been scrawled on the outside of the building, and the demonstrations have become violent at times between protesters and federal agents, prompting authorities to use rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs to break up the crowds.

Protesters in August were also caught on camera displaying a guillotine and clashing with police before law enforcement fired munitions to get the crowd to disperse.

Portland has been declared a sanctuary city since 2017, which means it largely does not comply with federal immigration enforcement activities. Blue cities have become flash points amid Trump's immigration crackdown, including when troops were sent into Los Angeles during anti-ICE protests in June, and the clash with New Jersey Democrats and authorities outside Delaney Hall in Newark in May.

"You are hereby notified that your jurisdiction has been identified as one that engages in sanctuary policies and practices that thwart federal immigration enforcement to the detriment of the interests of the United States. This ends now," Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote to Portland Mayor Keith Wilson in August, asking for the city to affirm its "commitment to complying with federal law" and take steps to stop policies that "impede federal immigration enforcement.

Meanwhile, Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor wrote in response that the city is following the law.

"Please take this letter as the City’s response that the City of Portland complies with applicable federal and state laws, and the City of Portland will continue to follow such laws," Taylor wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s office and Wilson’s office.