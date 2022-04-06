Hunter Biden scandal heats up as mainstream outlets awaken: Russian 'disinformation' no more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attacks from the mainstream media and an investigative DOJ probe comprise the latest chatter surrounding Hunter Biden's email scandal, but as former deniers arrive at the consensus that Biden's dealings with China warrant skepticism, Fox Nation digs deeper.

A new live episode from Fox Nation hosted by Fox News commentator and legal analyst Gregg Jarrett succeeds the four-part " Who is Hunter Biden? " series which shaped the backstory and the scandals plaguing President Biden's son.

This time, Jarrett dives into the latest bombshell developments surrounding Hunter Biden and hosts a discussion surrounding the potential ethical violations associated with his dealings with China – violations the mainstream media, for months, labeled as "Russian disinformation."

"Why has The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN now reluctantly, begrudgingly and belatedly – 16, 17 months later – come out and said ‘oops, the laptop’s real, it's authentic, yes, there are incriminating emails contained therein?'" Jarrett asked during the episode's panel segment.

Jarrett theorized two possible reasons mainstream outlets elected to ignore the steaming Hunter Biden scandal until it reached an overboil.

"One, they succeeded in their objective of protecting Joe Biden in defeating Donald Trump," he said.

"Number two: they don't want their readers or viewers to wake up one morning and see the news that Hunter Biden has been indicted, and maybe Joe Biden implicated in all of this, so they're coming out but without a cent of mea culpa or apology."

Outlets who previously ridiculed the scandal as fictitious and worked to silence The New York Post for unveiling a controversial article on the topic just before the 2020 election recently walked back their criticism in the most unexpected way.

"Just last week "The Washington Post" validated nearly 22,000 emails on the laptop," Jarrett said, adding that the Post went even further than that by criticizing the president for falsely claiming his son "never made a dime" from China.

"Then there's "The New York Times," which previously ridiculed the laptop as fiction, suddenly also had an epiphany. "The Times" conceded that Hunter Biden could be charged with tax fraud, money laundering, and failure to register as a foreign agent," he added.

Trouble for both Hunter and Joe Biden deepened further when Fox News additionally reported that current White House chief of staff Ron Klain solicited $20,000 from Hunter for the Vice President's Residence Foundation (VPRF) in 2012.

The development eroded some credibility of those who assert then Vice-President Biden was completely uninvolved.

Where could these developments lead? Miranda Devine says while she believes President Biden could be implicated, she does not expect the Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel.

"They're all about protecting Joe Biden, and when you look at how this case is unraveling, you have allegations that there could be tax fraud. That is only about Hunter Biden. There could be FARA violations that he was-- that Hunter Biden was a foreign agent and didn't register. That's only about Hunter Biden."

"The media, and I think the DOJ and the FBI, are working overtime to wall off Joe Biden from Hunter Biden. So any crime that's going to come from, I think, a corrupt DOJ and FBI are only going to be crimes that are specific to Hunter."

