House Republicans send letter to Hunter Biden law firm seeking preservation of records

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have sent a letter to Hunter Biden’s legal team asking him to "immediately" preserve any records related to any business dealings he was engaged in during the Obama administration as well as records related to his notorious laptop that he left at a Delaware repair shop.

"This investigation matters because of what we owe the American people: The full history of the collusion and coverup that we know took place in 2020, and the history yet to be written about what we did to ensure this abuse of power can never happen again," Ranking Member Rep. Darrell Issa told Fox News Digital in a statement after sending the letter. "Jim Jordan, my colleagues and I are ready to see this through to the end."

PSAKI SAYS DOJ ABLE TO PROBE HUNTER BIDEN INDEPENDENTLY DESPITE PRESIDENT'S ASSERTION SON IS INNOCENT

In the letter, the House Republicans reference a bombshell report from the New York Post published in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election detailing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that suggested he was using his father’s position of power for his own financial gain.

"This article raised doubts about President Biden’s denial of ever speaking to you about your international business dealings," the letter states. "The Post reported on an email in which a Ukrainian businessman urged you to ‘use your influence to convey a message / signal, etc. to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions.’ In another email, the same businessman thanked you for arranging a meeting with your father, then-Vice President Biden, calling it ‘an honor and pleasure.’ The Post reported that these emails came from a laptop belonging to you that you abandoned in a Delaware computer shop."

GOP LAWMAKERS BLAST HUNTER BIDEN SECRET SERVICE DETAIL'S $30K MONTHLY RENT FOR MANSION

The Republicans go on to call out the Biden campaign and administration for consistently dismissing the contents of the laptop as "Russian disinformation" while also claiming that the father and son have never discussed the latter’s business dealings abroad.

"Contrary to the assertions of the Biden campaign and prominent Democrats, the contents of the New York Post’s reporting have never been refuted," the letter continues. "Contrariwise, eighteen months after the Post’s story, other news outlets are finally confirming the Post’s reporting."

The Republicans added that Congress has an "obligation to examine these facts" and explained that "material preservation is essential for us to conduct a comprehensive review of these matters."

The letter comes on the same day Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee denied a motion from Republicans to subpoena Hunter Biden as a witness on its hearing about electrifying the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) fleet of vehicles.

"Democrats just denied our motion to subpoena Hunter Biden," the GOP members of the committee tweeted. "They refuse to hold Hunter accountable for his shady business dealings that make us more dependent on China for renewable energy. It’s past time for accountability."

Last week, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson took to the Senate floor to sound the alarm about what they say are troubling financial entanglements between President Biden ’s son Hunter and the Chinese government in the form a receipt provided by the senators showing a state-controlled Chinese energy company paying Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 with "further credit" going to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm.

"CEFC operated under the guise of a private company but was for all intents and purposes an arm of the Chinese government," Grassley said. "Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that the president is "confident" Hunter Biden committed no wrongdoing.

"Of course, the president is confident that his son didn’t break the law," Klain said, "but most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in."

Latham & Watkins LLP, the law office representing Hunter Biden that was sent the letter by House Republicans, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.